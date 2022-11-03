Families loaded up with leftover Halloween candy can donate it to Treats for Troops, one of the many Soldiers’ Angels programs that support veterans and their families.
Re/Max in Millsboro is collecting candy for the drive at its at 103 E. State Street office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, Nov. 10, according to Office Manager Francesca Sabelhaus. The candy will be packed and sent to a Soldiers’ Angels site, then shipped in care packages.
Based in San Antonio, Texas, Soldiers’ Angels provides aid, comfort and resources, and will also share the candy with National Guard and Reserve units.
Sabelhaus said Re/Max’s office in Clarksburg, Md., has been a collection site for Treats for Troops for the past few years.
“Last year, they got over 300 pounds. It was so successful there. We were looking into doing it in Delaware. There weren’t any collection sites, and we wanted to jump on that because it’s such a successful program,” she said.
Re/Max in Millsboro will also participate in Soldiers’ Angels’ Holiday Stockings for Heroes program. The goal for 2022 is to collect 40,000 stuffed holiday stockings that will be sent to deployed service members and veterans. Sabelhaus said area residents can drop off items, including socks and snacks, in weeks to come.
Re/Max is located in the former Carey’s Frame Shop, a three-story building that had been owned by the Carey family since 1950. It was sold last December to Joe and Lisa Sabelhaus of Montgomery County, Md., and, to the owner’s delight, promised to retain the look of the building, built in the Greek Revival style around 1840 as a store and storehouse, and was originally situated at the northwest corner of East State and Main streets. In 1918, it was moved 55 feet west, to its current location.
It is Millsboro’s oldest known commercial building.