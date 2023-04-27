Cyclists ages 5 to 15 years old are welcome to attend the annual Bike Rodeo at Lowe’s in Millsboro from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The rain date is Saturday, June 3.
Helmets and lights will be given away at the fifth annual event, sponsored by the Millsboro Police Department. Several vendors will be there, including DelDOT, providing bicycles for practice and an obstacle course to navigate.
“This is an opportunity for us to get out in the public and hand out information about bike safety. DelDOT will be there providing all of the bikes for the kids to ride on and learn. The police department will provide all of the helmets and lights to give away,” Millsboro Police Department Chief Brian Calloway said.
The LifeNet Air-Medical Transport helicopter from ChristianaCare will be there, as well as trucks and equipment from the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Bottled water will be provided.
Although the Bike Rodeo has been held in the fall, Calloway said he prefers to schedule it in the spring, when children are starting to ride again after being indoors during the winter and their parents are visiting Lowe’s on a Saturday morning, buying paint, plants and other supplies for home improvement and gardening.
“It kicks off the summer. We get a lot of traffic, people coming to the Bike Rodeo, who were passing by, who were going to Lowe’s. They come up and say, ‘Hey, what is going on?’ and they come over.
“A lot of people just drop in. We tell them we are giving away free bike helmets, and they said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ They go home and get their children,” Calloway said.
“Traffic safety has to start at an early age. Those children riding bicycles will also be driving cars, so it is imperative we teach our youngsters about traffic safety and the rules of the road, so when they are older, that can be transitioned to when they drive cars.
“A lot of the rules are the same. Helmet safety is very important to me as a cyclist myself. I don’t want to see any child get hurt. I want to be sure they have a helmet, especially if they can’t afford one,” he said.
If any helmets or lights are left over after the rodeo, they will be given away to anyone who stops by the police station on Main Street in Millsboro.