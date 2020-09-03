A photograph submitted by Bill Ulle of Millsboro, of his mother at the 1941 Easter Egg Roll at the White House, has been published in the White House History Quarterly, published in August.
The photograph was among winning pictures in the 58th issue of the publication, titled “Photographing the White House.” It was judged to be one of the 10 most compelling images, from among hundreds submitted by readers.
“She had just turned 3. She is sitting with her cousin, June Propst,” Ulle said about his mother, Linda Williams Ulle of Oakton, Va., who died in June, before being able to see the photo published.
“Somebody in the family probably took the picture, probably my grandmother,” said Ulle, the family historian, who is considering writing a book about his relatives.
“As we create the layouts for each Quarterly, countless millions of architectural, landscape, fine art, portrait and documentary photographs from the files of the Library of Congress, National Archives, presidential sites, museums, historical societies, private and commercial collections, online hosting sites and the Association’s own digital library are easily accessible to us,” Marcia Anderson, editor, stated in a news release.
“Our favorite photographs are the discoveries, the never-before-published images, which, like puzzle pieces, help complete the bigger picture of White House history,” she stated.
Also in the issue, Susan Ford Bales, youngest child of President Gerald R. Ford, provides the moving backstory that led her to use photography to “ignore the frustrations and embrace” all of her unique experiences as the president’s daughter; historian Clifford Krainik takes readers back to the 1840s to see the first photographs known to have been made inside the White House and to the early 1860s to see one of the earliest photographs of White House staff; Jeffrey Parsons writes about his experience exploring Washington with his Rolleiflex camera as a college student in 1959; and Richard Hussey shares the story of a collection of late 19th-century glass plate negatives found in a bushel basket on his family’s Ohio farm.
In his “Reflections on History Old and New” column, Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, observes, “Photographs stir memories and document the past in a moment of time.” He shares a picture of the White House taken by his mother in 1949, as well as a recent aerial image captured of Black Lives Matter Plaza leading up to Lafayette Square and the White House.
Published four times each year by the White House Historical Association, the Quarterly features articles on White House history, architecture, fine and decorative arts and gardens, as well as the life stories of White House occupants and their experiences living in the executive mansion.
According to the news release, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. So, in 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the White House’s legacy.
Supported entirely by private resources, the Association’s mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million to fulfill its mission, the news release states. See www.whitehousehistory.org.