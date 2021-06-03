At the annual convention held virtually between May 20 and 22, H. David Mitchell of Millsboro was elected district governor to serve the Lions of the State of Delaware. His term of office will begin July 1, and he will be sworn in as part of the virtual convention being held in Montreal, Canada.
Lions International serves worldwide and is known for vision, childhood cancer, diabetes and hunger programs. There are clubs throughout the state in all three counties. For more information on a local club, contact Cheryl Jones at cjones228@comcast.net or (302) 258-4282.