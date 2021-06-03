Millsboro Lions Club highway cleanup (copy)

Millsboro Lions Club member David Mitchell, center (pictured holding a DelDOT safety vest) helps with the club's April 24 cleanup on Radish Road. Mitchell was recently named district governor for the Lions Club. Also pictured, from left, are: Vice President Bob Patterson, Secretary Vince Whapham and members Don Ward and Anne Ward.

 Coastal Point • Submitted (Mary Lee Phillips)

At the annual convention held virtually between May 20 and 22, H. David Mitchell of Millsboro was elected district governor to serve the Lions of the State of Delaware. His term of office will begin July 1, and he will be sworn in as part of the virtual convention being held in Montreal, Canada.

Lions International serves worldwide and is known for vision, childhood cancer, diabetes and hunger programs. There are clubs throughout the state in all three counties. For more information on a local club, contact Cheryl Jones at cjones228@comcast.net or (302) 258-4282.