On June 26, the Millsboro Lions Club was able to meet in person and hold a celebration of more than 80 years of service to the community. Due to COVID-19, they were unable to have their 80th Charter Night in 2020. The club was founded in 1940.
None of the original charter members are still alive, but several relatives of those members are current members, including PDG and former state senator Richard Cordrey.
The meeting was held at the home of PDG Mary Lee Phillips and Vincent Whapham in Dagsboro.
The club also celebrated the incoming District Governor for 22D, who is a member of the Millisboro club, H. David Mitchell. There were also several guests from other clubs present.
PDG Kenny Vincent of the Dewey Beach Lions Club installed the new officers. They are:
- President, Chris Cordrey;
- Vice President, Bob Patterson;
- Secretary, Vincent Whapham;
- Treasurer, Mary Lee Phillips;
- Directors, Tana Warren, Ted Parker, Pat Sanzone and William Yourman;
- Tail Twister, Alberta Ryan;
- Lion Tamer, Greg Ryan; and
- LCIF Coordinator, David Mitchell.
There were awards given to Lions who have done an outstanding job for the club. Among those awards were:
- Two Arnall Patz awards from the Lions Vision Research Foundation, to Chris Cordrey and Ted Parker;
- Knights of the Blind, Alberta Ryan;
- Ted Reiver Fellowship, Alberta Ryan (for 2021), as well as four for 2020 that were not awarded previously, to Mitchell Rogers, Chris Cordrey, Pat Sanzone and David Mitchell;
- James McCarty Fellowship, Chris Cordrey and Rita Rogers; and
- Ralph Helm, Greg Ryan.
“The club looks forward to being able to continue to meet in person. They are currently working on the refurbishing of the fritter shack with the Boy Scout Troop 89,” representatives noted.