Millsboro Lions Club highway cleanup

Millsboro Lions Club Vice President Bob Patterson, Secretary Vince Whapham and members David Mitchell (pictured holding a DelDOT safety vest), Don Ward and Anne Ward gather by the Adopt-a-Highway sign during the April 24 cleanup on Radish Road. 

 Coastal Point • Submitted (Mary Lee Phillips)

Millsboro Lions Club members celebrated the end of Earth Week by doing their semi-annual clean up on Radish Road in Millsboro on Saturday, April 24. The project is chaired by Lion Bob Patterson.

The club is actively meeting and planning for ways to help the greater Millsboro community in the next year, they noted. At the meeting held on April 13, officers were elected to serve the coming year. They are President Chris Cordrey; Vice President Bob Patterson; Secretary Vince Whapham; Treasurer Mary Lee Phillips; Directors Ted Parker, Bill Yourman and Pat Sanzone; Tail Twister Alberta Ryan; and Lion Tamer Greg Ryan.

Lions Club members Adopt a Highway cleanup (copy)

Millsboro Lions Club members David Mitchell, Don Ward and Anne Ward pick up trash along Radish Road during the club's recent Adopt-a-Highway cleanup.

The group’s next meeting will be May 11 at Ocean Grill, Long Neck Road, Millsboro, at 6 p.m. For further information, contact David at (302) 604 2990.