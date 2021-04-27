Millsboro Lions Club members celebrated the end of Earth Week by doing their semi-annual clean up on Radish Road in Millsboro on Saturday, April 24. The project is chaired by Lion Bob Patterson.
The club is actively meeting and planning for ways to help the greater Millsboro community in the next year, they noted. At the meeting held on April 13, officers were elected to serve the coming year. They are President Chris Cordrey; Vice President Bob Patterson; Secretary Vince Whapham; Treasurer Mary Lee Phillips; Directors Ted Parker, Bill Yourman and Pat Sanzone; Tail Twister Alberta Ryan; and Lion Tamer Greg Ryan.
The group’s next meeting will be May 11 at Ocean Grill, Long Neck Road, Millsboro, at 6 p.m. For further information, contact David at (302) 604 2990.