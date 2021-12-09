Santa Claus came to town at Millsboro’s annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, and delighted children followed him from the brightly lit tree in the parking lot into town hall and the chair positioned just for him, centered among tall, wooden toy soldiers, red-and-white striped poles and traditional poinsettia plants.
“Well, hello. Beautiful smile,” Santa said as he stretched his arms out to a little girl who told him, with a toothless grin, that she hoped to find a baby doll under the tree at her house.
Beaming mothers snapped pictures as their boys and girls, one by one, approached Santa, some climbing into his lap and others standing in front of him as he leaned forward and gently held their hands in his own white-gloved ones as they talked.
“He’s 4 months old,” one mother said, as she and the baby’s father watched the little one look up at Santa tentatively then break into a smile as Santa nodded and laughed.
A boy wearing a jacket with a fire department logo caught Santa’s eye, and he told the youngster, “Firefighters are heroes. Did you know that?”
“I love your outfit,” he complimented a toddler in a frilly red dress.
“Did you tell him what I want?” her father asked. Holding his thumb and forefinger a couple inches apart he said, “A stack of $20s.”
“A stack of $20s. OK,” Santa said.
Nearby, children gathered at tables where they were invited to make crafts, color wooden ornaments and write out Christmas lists.
Earlier, outdoors, guests had chatted as they stood by warming firepits and lined up at the drive-through window for little cartons of chocolate and white milk and sandwich baggies filled with freshly baked cookies. Local school choirs sang favorite holiday songs, while the crowd sang along and children danced.
Following the 5 p.m. parade that drew hundreds of people who lined the streets, guests made their way to the town hall parking lot. As darkness fell, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson led the countdown to the lighting of the tree with, “Five, four, three, two, one.” As the tall pine glowed with white lights, the audience applauded and Hudson said, “It’s always good when it lights up. Merry Christmas, everybody.”