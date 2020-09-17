When Delaware shut down with the pandemic in March, the Absolutely Flawless Women began feeding the community within two weeks. Six months later, they’re still serving up to 400 home-cooked meals every Thursday night in west Millsboro.
The drive-through meals are open to all people.
“Whoever needs it can sign up and come through that line,” said AFW Board Member Lisha Gist. Although originally created for school district families, Thursday meals quickly expanded to all. “We’re going to try not to turn anyone away. … The main goal is to stop hunger.”
What’s more comforting than a home-cooked church meal? People come from all corners of the county. The ladies have also delivered any leftovers to people in need, from Millville to Dover.
The menus are designed to be tasty and filling: chicken-and-dumplings, pork tenderloin, curry chicken, macaroni-and-cheese and more.
Meals are served drive-through-style from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday night at 19845 Lowes Crossing Road in Millsboro. Drivers loop around the building, say how many platters they need, receive a stack of carryout containers and then keep driving (to minimize the spread of COVID-19).
The women try to meet multiple needs in those few minutes. Sometimes it’s just a moment to chat, a quick perusal of the free clothing tables, and always a prayer to provide some spiritual nourishment.
“We’re open to whatever the Lord calls us to do. We just want to be a blessing to people, because this pandemic has really changed people’s lives,” Gist said.
There are three options to RSVP for weekly meals. People can send their name and number of dinner platters needed by:
• Email to flawlesswomeninc@gmail.com;
• Telephone to (410) 845-6930 or (302) 258-7945; or
• Click the sign-up link posted weekly at https://www.facebook.com/absolutleyflawlesswomen.
Drop-in guests are also welcome.
Thursday meals will continue into autumn. The group plans to introduce home-cooked breakfasts, too.
‘You’re going to make it’
Food is just the beginning. These women recognize that Sussex Countians are dealing with the most essential survival issues: food, housing, poverty, childcare and self-worth.
“We’re an organization that helps women and children,” said Gist. “We want to mentor them. We want to provide financial assistance, life-coaching — whatever they may need, we’re there for them.”
“People were suffering because of COVID,” said the group’s founder, Leshell Dennis. “We have paid rent, we have filled cars up with gas, we have paid electric bills. … People, they don’t know how they’re going to pay their next bill because things are shut down.”
The name Absolutely Flawless Women was inspired by the Bible’s Solomon admiring his bride: “You are altogether beautiful, my love; there is no flaw in you” (Song of Songs 4:7).
They stemmed from, but are a separate entity from, the Refreshing Fountain International Ministries next door in Millsboro. Absolutely Flawless Women was founded in 2011, but attained 501(c)(3) status in 2019.
With 24 years in the ministry, pastor Leshell Dennis is the leadership and inspiration behind Absolutely Flawless Women. Dealing with her own sorrows, she turned her pain into a labor of love. She and her husband minister through Refreshing Fountain.
“It won’t be this way always, but we’re here to help you get through it,” Dennis said, now hoping to see churches doing even more to serve their neighbors during this time.
Absolutely Flawless Women introduced a middle-school mentoring program in Wicomico County, Md., schools and hope to partner nearby with Indian River schools. Women’s weekly empowerment and life-coaching classes have moved online since the pandemic began.
Long-term goals include a daycare center and mentoring on the property, and perhaps even transitional housing for people in need.
Hotels are expensive, second-chance housing is rare, and waiting lists are the norm.
“Here in Wicomico County, they also have people living in tents. I understand that for a moment. But what is the next step for them? You cannot live in this tent, live in this motel forever,” Dennis said. “We need to not throw people away.”
It’s all about hope.
“We want to spread that love. We want to build lives,” Dennis said. “No matter where you find yourself in life, you can always upgrade, update. It’s not like, ‘I’m stuck here.’ There’s always a way up. … It may take a while. You’re evolving into something beautiful. Some people just need that voice saying, ‘You can do it.’”
But their property is more than 100 years old, and the building needs to be restored, including restrooms and HVAC.
“We’re here to help, mentally, physically. We want to help them financially, too, and that’s why we’re asking for grants,” Dennis said. “The money is needed.”
Just this year, they’ve partnered with Acme’s Nourishment Neighbors, the Food Bank of Delaware, the Harry K Foundation, Mountaire Farms and more.
Donations and new members are welcome to help continue the mission. Money transfer apps that can be used to donate are listed at https://flawlesswomeninc.weebly.com/give.html. Checks can be mailed to Absolutely Flawless Women Inc.; c/o Leshell Dennis; 19834 Lowes Crossing Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
“It’s just nice to know that people in the community have a heart and want to assist you in any way they can, no strings attached,” Gist said. “They want to pour into your life and give you what you need.”
More details are available by email, on Facebook and online at https://flawlesswomeninc.weebly.com.