Dozens of old cars, including the Millsboro Police Department’s 1972 Plymouth Matador, will participate in the North East Rally Club’s event this weekend and raise money for the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
About 90 percent of the cars are antique, including a 1939 Buick, 1932 Ford, 1948 MG, 1963 Chevrolet, 1963 Corvette, 1973 Camaro, 1939 Ford, 1941 Plymouth and 1932 Plymouth Speedster.
Bob Bryan, former Millsboro mayor and president of the club, and who has a 1965 Mustang, said the police department had an original beige ‘72 Matador police car and that Bob Harrington, who owns Watson Funeral Home, had another one restored and donated it to the Town for the police department. It’s often seen in parades.
“Anyone who likes old cars will love this rally,” Bryan told the Coastal Point this week, adding that it has been held annually for more than 20 years and was only canceled once, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to end someday, because the new cars aren’t built like the old cars. They aren’t going to last. Everything is plastic,” Bryan said. “But these are the people in this rally who don’t enjoy car shows and just sitting and showing them — they want to drive their cars. One car, a ’39 Chevy, is coming from New York state. He does not trailer it. He drives it,” Bryan added.
Cars will be on display at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19. They will be traveling through Gumboro on Sunday morning around 8 a.m. and will be in Crisfield, Md., on Saturday.
On Friday morning, participants will meet at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department to register, sign insurance waivers and be sure they have all necessary safety equipment. Rookies will attend rally school and receive instructions for challenges presented to drivers, who receive points. They get directions, such as going to the first stop sign and turning left, and must maintain a certain speed.
“They use this rally as practice for The Great Race, a cross-country race that takes place in June. They come here and learn how to read instructions. There are challenges all along the way. We have secret checkpoints, and the cars are timed. It is kind of a contest,” Bryan said, in addition to a fundraiser.
“Last year, we donated $9,500 to the fire company. The money comes from entry fees. Most of these people are from out of state. This is a family event. It’s a good group of people,” he said.