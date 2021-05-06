The Millsboro Farmers’ Market will open on Saturday, May 15, with about 20 vendors selling everything from chocolate-covered strawberries, cupcakes and candles to wine-cork jewelry, produce and a variety of other goods.
“Word is out. It’s getting bigger,” said a pleased Mayor Michelle Truitt, who initiated the effort to restart the farmers’ market again last year, after a several-year absence.
“Can’t wait to get started,” she said at the Millsboro Town Council meeting on Monday, May 3, adding that vendors will assemble in the town hall parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25.
Also for sale will be cakes, pastries for keto lovers and diabetics, pet-care items, nutrition shakes, fresh-cut flowers, masks, handmade cards, lavender supplies, pottery, wooden shelves and small furniture, baby supplies and educational offerings.
Last year, the Millsboro Farmers’ Market opened on Saturday, June 13, with vendors including Parsons Produce of Dagsboro, Fresh Harvest Hydroponics & Seafood of Millsboro, The Point Coffee & Bakery of Rehoboth Beach, Adkins Produce on Longneck Road in Millsboro, and Tyler Davidson of Milton, who was selling fudge made from a recipe his grandfather found on a can of Carnation Evaporated Milk years ago.
More joined as the summer progressed.
Customers and those selling items must adhere to all coronavirus guidelines. Vendors will be required to follow state code, and not leave trash or anything else behind.