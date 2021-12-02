The Town of Millsboro will be making merry this Saturday evening with its annual parade, followed by the tree-lighting ceremony, complete with milk and cookies and a visit from Santa Claus.
Canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, this year the parade will begin on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. on Mitchell Street and end at East State Street. The tree-lighting ceremony, at the Millsboro Town Center on Wilson Highway, will follow.
New this year in the town is the Christmas Market, with about 100 vendors selling goods from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Town Center.
Suggested by former mayor Michelle Truitt, who also organized the town’s farmers’ markets on Saturdays in spring and summer, the event will feature vendors selling freshly-cut greenery, Christmas amaryllis, paperwhites, poinsettias, repurposed-granite cheeseboards, botanical products, seaglass jewelry, insulated tumblers, Italian sauces, fudge, tie-dyed shirts, driftwood trees, soaps, candles and honey.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone shop locally with festive good cheer. We will be offering Christmas trees, fresh evergreens, flowers, wreaths, centerpieces, hand-crafted gift items and more,” Truitt said at a recent town council meeting.
Food trucks on the premises for the market will include Dixie’s Down Home Cooking, Sweet Josephine’s, Fiona’s Fish & Chips and Carl’s Gourmet Hots & Sandwiches.
“The Town is beyond thrilled to announce that it’s completely back to normal in Millsboro this coming Christmas season. It will be back the way it was in 2019, with the parade. Mark your calendars and be ready to line the streets and enjoy the parade you have come to know and love,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said this week.
Last year, jolly old St. Nicholas didn’t make a public appearance for the town. Due to the pandemic, there was also no parade, but floats and vehicles were on display at town hall and the tree-lighting was held as a drive-up event.