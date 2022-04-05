Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that Lynda Messick has been appointed as DBG treasurer.
“We are honored that Lynda is bringing her skills as a financial leader and community champion to our organization. Lynda understands first-hand the challenges of creating lasting institutions. Her central role in creating two respected Sussex County banks makes Lynda an exceptional addition to DBG as we continue to create a flagship public garden.”
Messick is owner of Bank Governance Advisory, specializing in bank board governance. She currently serves as a director of County Bank, headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, and is also on the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, where she is audit chair. She was a founder, president and CEO of Community Bank Delaware, and a former president of Delaware National Bank.
“During her decades-long leadership in banking, Lynda has continuously committed to giving back to the Delaware community,” representatives said. “She has a distinguished record of community service and board leadership in several major Delaware nonprofits, including the American Red Cross of Delmarva. United Way and Junior Achievement, and former chair of Nanticoke Health Services.”
Messick noted, “I have always believed that nonprofits are a key component of the fabric which holds a community together and improves the quality of life for all of us. Delaware Botanic Gardens is a perfect illustration of that. The creation of this wonderful public botanic garden in Sussex County is an exciting and worthy addition to our Delmarva community. DBG brings together three of my life-long passions: gardening, preserving our beautiful coastal environment and working with dedicated volunteers who believe in an inspiring mission.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director pointed out that Messick’s DBG board membership “completes the circle Lynda began over 10 years ago as a former board member of the Sussex County Land Trust. Lynda’s extensive board experience will help strengthen DBG’s board governance and financial sustainability. The board unanimously welcomes Lynda to this great undertaking.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for more information. The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”