Since her husband’s death from mesothelioma 10 years ago, Millville resident Denise Santa Barbara has worked to raise awareness of the disease, and to raise funds for research.
Mesothelioma, Santa Barbara said, receives far less attention and funding than other forms of cancer. It might be less common than breast cancer or lung cancer, she said, but it devastates its victims and their families just as much.
Caused most often by exposure to asbestos, mesothelioma can lie dormant for many years before being diagnosed, and by then it is often advanced. In the case of her husband, Paul, Santa Barbara said his first clue something was wrong was weight loss and extreme tiredness.
A career firefighter in their former hometown of Wilmington, Paul Santa Barbara was also a U.S. Navy veteran. He was probably exposed to asbestos on a ship or on a fire site, she said.
“He had always been healthy,” she said, until his disease began to affect his daily life.
Once diagnosed, he began treatment at the University of Pennsylvania, eventually taking part in the first chemical trial in the treatment of mesothelioma, which is difficult to treat in conventional ways because of the way it settles into the lining of the lungs and sometimes the abdomen.
After moving to Millville and before his diagnosis, Paul Santa Barbara had served as a volunteer firefighter for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, his wife said, and the firehouse will be the site of a fundraiser Saturday, April 1, for the University of Pennsylvania’s Pleural & Mesothelioma Research Program.
Tickets for the dinner, which will feature beef brisket, baked ziti, meatballs, pasta salad, coleslaw and beverages, cost $30 per person. While a few tickets may be available at the door, Santa Barbara said pre-ordering tickets by March 29 is requested so that Mac’s Catering can prepare the proper amount of food.
The evening will also include two types of auctions, as well as a 50/50 drawing, and music by DJ Denny.
Denise Santa Barbara said the location for the fundraiser is appropriate not only because her husband was a member, but also because, “We met at a fire house,” when she was working a primary election.
“He was very good-looking,” she said with a smile.
And although she had just started college at the University of Delaware, the two hit it off. They “married young,” she said, and raised two children together.
Firefighters are 2.29 times more likely to develop mesothelioma, due to exposure, than the rest of the population, according to the Mesothelioma Center. Amongst firefighter line-of-duty deaths 70 percent are caused by cancer in general, according to the center.
“From the 1930s to the 1970s, manufacturers … mixed asbestos into a range of building materials as a cheap way to make almost anything more durable and fireproof,” a statement on the center’s website said. “For firefighters, exposure may come in the form of a single encounter with asbestos-contaminated smoke or debris.”
For Santa Barbara, her husband’s illness and death are personal reminders of the dangers firefighters face every day. The retired teacher said she wants to do her part to educate the public and to raise funds for research into mesothelioma.
“It’s still out there,” she said. “There is still no cure.”
For tickets to the mesothelioma fundraiser, email Denise Santa Barbara at denisemsb@aol.com or call her at (302) 228-9646 by March 29. The dinner will be Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 10 p.m.