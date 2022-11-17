About 30 vendors, including a hot-tub dealer, will display and sell Christmas decorations, handmade toys, candles and other gifts at the Merry Millsboro Holiday Market at Millsboro Town Hall this weekend.
Planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Holiday Market will also feature music by the band Tenth Avenue on Saturday.
“The Town of Millsboro is pleased to host the Merry Millsboro Holiday Market,” Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
“We will have a variety of craft and food vendors with products on display. A food truck will also be on site. This year, we will also have live music, thanks to Sen. Brian Pettyjohn. Kim Benton—State Farm will also be sponsoring cookies and apple cider for all attendees. This is a great way to shop local while preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Burk said.
“We’re excited to be able to continue it,” Mayor Faye Lingo told the Coastal Point this week.
“We were hoping if we had it earlier than usual, shoppers would be able to find fall decorations, as well as items for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have the Chamber of Commerce working with us. Hopefully, the weather will be good to us,” she said.
In an e-mailed message this week, the Chamber invited the public to attend the holiday market and “find unique gifts, like poinsettias, cheese boards, botanical products, seaglass jewelry, Italian sauces, fudge, tie-dyed shirts, driftwood trees, soaps and honey.”
“While you’re there, be sure to stop by the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce table. We’d love to hear from you. In addition, if you aren’t participating as a vendor and would like to promote your business, feel free to drop off marketing material, and we’ll put it on display,” the message stated.
The Holiday Market is being coordinated by Jennifer Lexy Lefebvre, who said the popular food truck Luv Thai will be there, and the Millsboro Lions Club will sell sandwiches and hotdogs. Lefebvre will offer complimentary cookies, doughnuts, muffins, apple cider and bottles of water.
“I wanted something a little nice for those who come by. I live in Millsboro, and I love the town. I like to help out,” said Lefebvre, who works in marketing for WGMD Radio.
“’Tis the season to shop local and to support our local community. The vendors will have unique items so you don’t have to shop on Amazon or eBay. The price range will be mixed, but many of the items will be affordable,” she said.
Also planned in Millsboro is the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m., followed by the annual tree-lighting in the town hall parking lot, where Santa Claus will visit with children. Inside, milk and cookies will be served, but the reception hall will not be open and decorated as it was in previous years. Anyone interested in participating in the parade can e-mail town@millsboro.org.
“Santa will be there, but we have not decided if he will be inside or outside. The Santa House has been refurbished, so we hope to have him in it. We want everybody to come and enjoy the caroling and the bonfire outside,” the mayor said.