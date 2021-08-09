The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) will hold its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, at its facility on Pilottown Road in Lewes.
MERR’s yard sale is one of the major fundraisers for the organization. This year, the event will feature its usual assortment of items for home and garden, a bake sale with an array of homemade treats, and an all-new plant sale to be featured on the grounds.
All funds raised during the event will go to the year-round efforts of the non-profit organization, which serves as the only response and rescue organization for marine mammals and sea turtles stranding in Delaware. Their efforts for the animals includes food and care, veterinary treatment, transportation and supplies.
MERR also hosts a number of outreach endeavors in which representatives travel to area schools and events to inform students and the general public about ocean conservation and the marine mammals and sea turtles that visit Delaware.
The yard sale at the MERR facility, located at 801 Pilottown Road, next to the Coast Guard Station, will take place rain or shine.
Donations are still being accepted for the sale, including unwanted gold jewelry items.
Those who have an item they would like to donate for the event can call (302) 228-5029 or email merrinstitute@gmail.com.