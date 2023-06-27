The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) will be holding its Annual Dolphin Count on Saturday, July 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be stationed at pre-designated observation points running from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach.
Results from the count help to determine population stability in Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in this region.
For more information, or to volunteer for the count, contact the MERR Institute at (302) 864-0304 or e-mail merrinstitute@gmail.com.
MERR is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals and sea turtles and their habitat. MERR provides rescue and response for stranded marine animals that occur throughout the state of Delaware.