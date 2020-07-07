The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) will hold its Annual Dolphin Count on Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be stationed at pre-designated observation points from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach, throughout the state. Results from the count will help to determine population stability in Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in the region.
As part of MERR’s commitment to responsible safety practices during the coronavirus pandemic, they will be stationing fewer participants at every site, and will only be stationing individuals or people from the same household at a single site.
For more information, or to volunteer for the count, contact the MERR Institute at (302)228-5029 or e-mail merrinstitute@gmail.com.