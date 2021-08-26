The sun is barely coming up when they pull their paddleboards into the water at Campbell Street in Bethany Beach, as they watch that magnificent sky and begin floating out to sea.
“It’s just magical. The dolphins, their little eyes and their smiles. Hundreds and hundreds of dolphins,” said Lili Oller, a daily paddleboarder who joins the paddlers, experienced and inexperienced, teaching the newcomers, encouraging them.
“Being out there on a paddleboard, it a million percent makes your day. It starts the day off in an electric mode. Everything is just peaches, man. It really just radically jolts you with energy and life and perspective, how much there is under that water. We can’t see it, but it’s all there. We’ve seen rays fly out of the water. They fly out. They come up to your board and they are very inquisitive animals,” she said.
Calling themselves the Mermaid Mamas, the women paddle 5 miles every day, share their deepest thoughts, snap photographs, see turtles under the water and dolphins that appear to be smiling. Once, they happened upon a whale.
On their Facebook page, there are jokes about being able to walk on water, videos and stills of the sun rising over the ocean, casting shades of orange and blue, the silhouette of a woman standing quietly on a board.
“This is a tribe that is very close to my heart,” said Oller who, in conversation, is a delight — upbeat, encouraging, unabashedly in love with the magnificence of nature. “It’s a group of now-fearless women of all walks of life who have taken a passion for paddleboarding in the ocean with me in the mornings. Some of them are locals, and most of them are here in the summer and shoulder months.
“Watching these ladies paddle out the other day gave me goosebumps. It really did. All of them have, at one time, feared the ocean, and now they are valiant and look forward to our friendship, not only on the water but on land,” she said.
“All of them said they didn’t think they could do it, or they didn’t like being in the water. They said, ‘I don’t think I could ever do this.’ I told them, ‘You know what? You just have to trust me and let me take you out on a calm, calm, day.’ As soon as that happened, they got a taste of it,” she said, launching into a story about a Baltimore resident who visits Delaware in the summer.
“She said, ‘I want to do it, but I’m really scared. I have only done it in the bay.’ When I took her out that day in the ocean, the waves were a little on the bigger side, but she had that edge and she could do it. There were two dolphins in front of her, and she knelt down and started crying. She had worked in a prison and had a little bit of a badass about her, but she loved it. They can do it because I know they can. A little bit at a time,” Oller said.
About seven years ago, she joined one woman for paddleboarding, then the number doubled.
“Between the four of us, we had 20 kids. One has seven — seven children. She is fearless. That is who I paddle with every single day,” she said.
She started paddleboarding 10 or 11 years ago but discovered she was “doing it wrong — wrong board, wrong paddle,” she said. “Then I met my squeeze, and he kind of guided me and showed me.
“When you’re out there, you’re talking about everything. And it all stays out there. We’ve gone through births, we’ve gone through deaths, weddings. We have shared divorces, but it all stays there. This is where you go to connect with whatever you believe,” she said.
Everybody who’s willing can learn to paddleboard, Oller said, and they usually start by kneeling on the board before standing, once they feel comfortable. They regularly see dolphins, some that flip and twirl, amusing them as they reach for their phones to capture the moments.
Paddleboarders wear lifebelts and are careful to attach leashes to the boards, which double as flotation devices. Boards are 10 to 14 feet long and 23 to 30 inches wide. First-timers always use 30-inch-wide boards.
“We use one paddle. They are all-carbon paddles. The Mermaids switch from beginning boards to touring boards. They know they can handle it. When you take a heavy board out there, it’s like paddling on a tabletop, so you want to switch,” Oller said, adding that lighter boards are also easier to haul across the parking lot into the water.
Getting started costs $500 to $600 for those who invest in boards and paddles, but all equipment is included in the hour-long lessons Oller offers for $50. The owner of Water Lili clothing store at 98 Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach, Oller schedules lessons from there. Call (302) 359-1110 for more information.
Once on the water, she’s likely to tell students, “You just have to get past the break of the waves.”
“There is one woman who is 64. The oldest is 68 and crazy-fearless. The one who is 64 is intrepid and determined, and said, ‘Take me to the canal. Let’s do it again.’ We go out at 5:45 a.m., and we go out for the first snow in wetsuits and gloves. We always go before sunrise to see Mr. Sun coming on the horizon. The earth hasn’t warmed up yet, so the wind is at its lowest unless there’s a storm,” she said.
“Your heart is racing, and you’re like, ‘I just did it. I did it.’ Let’s get your bearings, and when you feel comfortable, try and get up, and if you fall in, I’ll get you back on your board and you try it again. I have had some women give up and some say they can’t do it, they can’t stand up on the board, but I tell them, ‘It’s going to hurt your knees, so you have to stand up eventually. And if you fall, it’s only water you’re falling into.’”