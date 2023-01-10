People can shop at the “State’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale,” as the Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold one Supersized Merchants’ Attic on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cape Henlopen High School. Up to 100 vendors will be selling their wares, including excess business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles and second-hand household items. Refreshments will also be sold.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and doors will open promptly at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Donations will be accepted at entry, for the benefit of the Chamber Event Fund.
Cape Henlopen High School is located at 1250 Kings Highway in Lewes. Vendor applications are still being accepted. For more information, call the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce at (302) 227-6446 or visit the Chamber website at www.beach-fun.com.