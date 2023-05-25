The traditional Sussex County Memorial Day Service will be held on The Circle in Georgetown on Sunday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m., sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club and the Korean War Veterans Association.
The keynote speech, “Living Lives That Honor the Fallen,” will be delivered by Sgt. First Class Justin Downen, U.S. Army National Guard, a combat veteran of the 3rd Special Forces Group and founder of the Green Beret Project, which mentors and empowers disadvantaged children and teens to self-respect and success.
The master-of-ceremonies will be Georgetown’s state Rep. Ruth Briggs King. The invocation and benediction will be offered by Peter Cornell, deacon of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown.
Cathy Gorman of Georgetown will return to sing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” with the audience encouraged to sing along.
Memorial wreathes will be placed by local veterans’ groups and service organizations in tribute to those who died in both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and more recent conflicts. Assisting will be members of Troop 95 of the Boy Scouts of America.
The rifle salute will be executed by members of the 198th Signal Battalion, Delaware National Guard, stationed at the Georgetown Armory. “Taps” and its echo will be performed by Sussex Central Band Director Ben Ables and Sussex Central senior Kylie Youse.
The program is scheduled to last about 50 minutes. Seating is provided on The Circle. Attendees may also choose to bring comfortable folding chairs.