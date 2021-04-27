Throughout the month of May, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 of Lewes will be outside local businesses, offering hand-made poppy flowers in exchange for contributions used to assist the needs of local veterans and active military members.
Launched in 1921, the Poppy Campaign connects the visual image of the bright-red poppy as a nationally known and recognized symbol of sacrifice, and is worn by Americans to honor those who served and died for the country. Many wear the poppy as a sign of support for veterans.
Last year, the Lewes Auxiliary’s Poppy Program had to be dramatically reduced — there was no poppy distribution whatsoever in May 2020 — which organizers said makes it even more critical that this year is a success.
In this area, the unit focuses its support on the Wilmington Veterans Medical Center, the Georgetown Veterans Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Delaware Veterans Stand Down, Wreaths Across America; residences of Milford Veterans Home, Milford Home of the Brave I and II; and supply packages for military members serving overseas. In addition, when community organizations contact Post 17 Auxiliary with a veteran’s pressing need, it must be prepared to respond quickly, representative said.
“Please support American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 and stop by one of the Poppy Stations on all the Saturdays in May,” they said.
Locations and times include:
- Saturdays in May, Dollar Tree at Midway; Ace Hardware Lewes; and Ace Hardware Milton — all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- On Saturday, May 29, volunteers will be strolling through the Historic Lewes Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon;
- On May 29, a Poppy Station will be set up outside the Citizens Bank on Second Street in Lewes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“You will be able to grab a poppy and, in return, help provide the funds needed to support our local veterans’ programs. Wear your poppy proudly and show the world that you value our brave military and thank them for their services,” they said.
People can also mail a tax-deductible check contribution to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17/Poppy Program at P.O. Box 35, Nassau, DE 19969. For more information, contact Poppy Co-Chairs Linda Roper at (302) 388-1203 or Dorothy Murray at (302) 260-1098.