The Mason Dixon VFW Post near Ocean View will take a page out of the adaptation Frankford organizers made in 2020, pictured above, as they shift to a drive-through Easter event this year. The parade and party are set to take place outside, in the post's parking lot.

The auxiliary of the Mason Dixon VFW Post near Ocean View will host its annual Easter party for children on Sunday, March 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19-related restrictions, the 2021 Easter Party will be held in the parking lot at the post, located 29265 Marshy Hope Way, with a drive-through parade and party. Weather depending, the entire program will be outdoors.

In the event of inclement weather, an indoor walk-through will be set up with one way in, one way out, with strict COVID-19-related safety protocols in place. Masks are mandatory.

The event is geared toward children and open to anyone in the community. The Easter Bunny will be presenting a special gift card to the children. Crafts, games and treats will be distributed at drive-through stations.

“Our goal is to bring community children a taste of the joy and promise of spring during this difficult time,” organizers said.

There is no charge, but the donation of a food-pantry item is suggested.