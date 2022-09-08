Friends and family gathered on Saturday, Aug. 27, to celebrate a local hero, now known as Sir Ernest B. Marvel, who recently received France’s highest military honor, the Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur. Marvel, now 98, received the honor for his service in the U.S. Army in France during World War II. He served with Company B of the 179th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 45th Infantry Division, as a rifleman and bazooka-man.
During his time in France, Marvel distinguished himself by crawling across a minefield, for which he earned the first of his two Bronze Stars. The 45th chased the German military back across the Rhine River and back into Germany. In the last days of the war, his unit arrived at Dachau concentration camp to discover untold horrors there, of which he still speaks today with great emotion.