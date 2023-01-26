Those who remember seeing Roger Marino on TV, awarding scholarships to athletes and recognizing those spotted “doing the right thing in the places they live, work, play and pray,” may have wondered where the silver-haired gentleman with the warm smile has been.
In part, he has been recovering.
The former director of public relations for Mountaire Farms in Selbyville, who conceived of the idea to feed the hungry at Thanksgiving in the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands effort, has been recovering from a fall that caused a broken neck in 2019, as well as from prostate cancer, COVID, and back and foot injuries.
But the 87-year-old West Ocean City, Md., resident is a man of resilience, maybe even miracles, and, last week, cordially invited the Coastal Point to his tastefully appointed home for pleasant conversation and an update.
“A pastor who visited me there in the hospital after I broke my neck told me, ‘The Lord had both hands on you,’” Marino said.
Around Thanksgiving 2019, right after he was honored by Mountaire President Phil Pylar and presented with their company’s President’s Award to mark the 25th year since Marino organized the Thanksgiving for Thousands food drive, he headed home from Selbyville and pulled into his driveway.
“I was on the phone with a co-worker. I got out of the car. I was in my garden. I backed up, turned around and fell flat on my face. I said, ‘I broke my nose,’ but I had a broken neck and I busted my eye. There are a lot of stones in my driveway, outlining everything, and I slipped on a stone. I was yelling. I was yelling, ‘Help! Help!’ My co-worker was still on cell phone, which was laying next to me. Everybody was gone in my little cul-de-sac. All my neighbors were gone, even though they usually are here. Blood was flying everywhere. I said, ‘Call Connie, my friend Connie. My son is in New Jersey. Call her and tell her where I am. I am probably going to Atlantic General Hospital.’
“My co-worker said, ‘Let me call 911.’ I crawled into the house. The ambulance was there in a matter of seconds. They took me to Atlantic General Hospital. They said, ‘It’s too dangerous for us. We can’t handle this break.’ PRMC in Salisbury couldn’t handle it. They couldn’t get anybody in the area. The bone was so close to my brain, and it splintered. They called Shock Trauma and it was full, so it was decided I would go to Christiana Hospital.
“They said, ‘It’s a two-hour drive from here. That will kill him,’ so they brought in helicopters and they helicoptered me. I was laying in the helicopter and a woman — a nurse, a tech — was above me. I heard them say in the speaker, ‘Don’t let him die. Keep his eyes open. Keep his eyes open.’ I kept hearing her in my ear because she was right in my face, making sure I was awake. I remember that. I remember every word,” he said.
In the helicopter, he recalled, he felt numb and was afraid he’d end up paralyzed.
“The doctor told me it was too dangerous to operate because the bone was too close to my brain, but he would try to fuse the break by keeping my neck very still, like a vice on my neck. They squeezed it with this brace, and they gave me radiation treatments that somehow helped it to heal,” he said, recalling details as he sat at his dining room table, neatly typed documents tracing his career spread in front of him.
After being discharged from the hospital, he spent two weeks in a rehabilitation center, recovering. Today, he said he feels well and is hoping to begin writing a column or starting a new awards program.
“If I had retired from Mountaire, I had some ideas about what else I wanted to do, but I never planned to fully retire,” he said, recalling that when he started the food drive, “everybody laughed at me on Delmarva.”
“They all said it was ridiculous, that is was crazy, that these people are in farmland, they don’t need any help. They are growing their own food. I told them everybody is trying to feed people — the schools, churches — and we are still into it all these years later and we still can’t fill the need. About 1 million people have been fed through the years,” he said.
“We can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done,” Pylar told him that day in 2019, before boxes were packed for the annual Thanksgiving for Thousands.
“You know what? It’s been a pleasure,” Marino replied, giving the credit to the many volunteers who return each year. He’s watched some of them grow up, he said at the time, grinning down at them from the second level of the warehouse where he stood with Pylar. Nearby, more volunteers worked in a tent.
The father of a son, Dr. Roger Marino of New Jersey, who teaches environmental engineering at the college level; a daughter, Judy McDonald, a nurse who lives in Virginia; and with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the widowed Marino has had a full and interesting career, including in the newspaper business. He’s been involved in many endeavors, and his face brightened as he shared anecdotes about each.
“I loved what I was doing. If you love what you are doing, you can go on until you’re 150. I don’t feel any different than when I was 50,” he said.
The New Jersey native traced his newspaper career back to a creative-writing class he had in high school. Assigned to compose a one-page poem, he wrote, “A knock at the door, it was a letter she dropped to the floor, her only child she would know no more, her only son, killed in the war.”
As she read it, the teacher began to cry and later convinced Marino to pursue a writing career.
He began as an apprenticeship printer at the Newark Evening News in New Jersey and, later, as a reporter, covered the aftermath of the riots in Baltimore. He accepted a position at a newspaper in Ellicott City, Md., where he wrote, designed pages and sold advertising. He laughed as he recalled being told he could work all the hours he wanted to work, seven days a week, if he so desired, for $1 per hour.
“Within five years, we had 12 weekly newspapers that covered local news in the Baltimore-Washington communities. I had a column in all 12 papers, as features editor — anything that was going on in that area, all local about what was going on.
“People would come to see me on the day I was there at each one of those newspapers. They would sit with me. I would take their stories, then go out and visit them to do the background stuff. I loved doing that. If you’re going to do anything on the community level, you have to have a good heart. You hear so much good and bad, and you can’t let the bad sour you. In 10 years, I went on to develop a public relations and marketing business,” he said.
His clients included former Vice President Spiro Agnew and the Marriott Corporation.
There were partnerships with the then-Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Orioles, and a sports talk show on a Baltimore radio station.
He’s proud of “A Parent’s Pep Talk Before the Big Contest,” a kind of poem he wrote. In part, it teaches young athletes, “Wanting to win is the point. Not giving up is the point. Never being satisfied with what you’ve done is the point. Never letting up is the point. Never letting anyone down is the point. Compete to win, but graciously lose like a champion.
“Because it’s not the winning that really counts. What really counts is that, in your heart, you gave it your best try. And when you follow those rules, my child, you’ll find that there will always be another opportunity to compete in tomorrow’s big game.”
“That was distributed at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore before the Orioles games and to Little League ball clubs throughout the metropolitan area. It was important for kids and their parents to read,” he said, sitting back in his chair.
“Now we’ll see what the future holds,” he added, breaking into that well-known smile.
“I feel good. I feel well enough. And I’m ready to get back in the ring.“