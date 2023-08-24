Delaware Deaf Fest ’23, the area’s first event dedicated to the deaf and hard-of-hearing, will embrace the conceptualization of deaf gain — not seeing deafness as a loss, but as a positive aspect of human diversity.
“It would take a whole class on deaf culture to expand on this concept,” said Barbara White, who is handling publicity for the event, set to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Hope Center on the Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church campus in Ocean View.
Free and open to the public, Deaf Fest, presented by the non-profit Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens, will be interactive, to highlight the growing population of the deaf in the area and help attendees “become comfortable interacting with deaf people anywhere,” White said.
Volunteers are deaf and will be using American Sign Language.
Allen Talbert, president of Delaware Deaf Senior Citizens, and Barbara Simpson, chairwoman of Deaf Fest, will give opening remarks.
J.J. Jones, an internationally known deaf mime, will perform, as well as other deaf artists.
Artisans will sell paintings, quilts, fabric art and ceramics. The Kristina’s Kitchen and Rita’s Ice food trucks will be there, and there will be a bake sale.
In the children’s craft room, the South Coastal Library will provide materials to make buttons with a deaf-culture theme and hand out grab-and-go craft kits. About 30 vendors are expected.
There will be four half-hour introductory American Sign Language classes throughout the day and short videos on deaf culture.
Beebe Healthcare will have its mobile clinic there, and the Millville Volunteer Fire Company will have a firetruck on display. Details, and a schedule of events, will be posted online by Sept. 10, at https://delawaredeafsc.org/.
The Ocean View Police Department will direct traffic, provide public safety and first aid information, offer demonstrations and introduce Leo, a golden retriever and one of two new police K-9s.
There will be a raffle for baskets filled with gift cards and items from area businesses.
ASL interpreters will facilitate communication with those who do not sign.
Proceeds will support deaf and deaf-and-blind children in Delaware schools, many who need basic school supplies and scholarship funds, White said.
“We do not expect our community to be another Martha’s Vineyard where, for nearly two centuries, almost everyone — hearing and deaf — signed, due to the high incidence of genetic deafness on the island during the 18th century to early 1950s. Yet, it would be wonderful if everyone knew at least a little sign or fingerspelling to promote cohesiveness and bridge the communication gap.
“It is heartening when our hearing neighbors show interest in learning ASL and wonderful when we go into a restaurant, bank or store, and the staff knows at least some basic signs,” she added. “Deaf people will support and frequent businesses and healthcare providers who know sign, such as Realtors, physical therapists, audiologists and hairdressers,” she said.
White said the date for Deaf Fest coincides with the International Week of Deaf People, endorsed by the World Federation of the Deaf.
In 2018, there were events during International Week of Deaf People, such as ASL classes in the library, children’s storytime with a deaf author and the presentation of the movie “Through Deaf Eyes,” at the Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro.
“The deaf community is proud of its language and culture,” White said. “Deafness is not considered a disability. We hope that attending Deaf Fest will help people unfamiliar with deaf culture to see the many benefits of being deaf and the contributions deaf people make to society.
“Many hearing people look at deafness as a loss,” she noted. “You cannot tell a person is deaf until you attempt to communicate or see them signing. Deaf Fest aims to enlighten and educate people in a fun setting. ASL is the third most widely used language in the U.S., and a plethora of ASL classes are offered in high schools and colleges.
“Although Indian River School District does not offer an ASL class for credit, we hope that this will change in the future,” White said. “Salisbury University now offers a Deaf Studies minor, and Delaware State University and Delaware Tech offer ASL classes. The deaf instructors in the ASL classes during Deaf Fest will have handout materials on ASL classes available in the community and online. The South Coastal library is preparing a bibliography on ASL and Deaf culture materials available through the library and their staff will be available on site.”
White’s husband, Bruce White, a former Ocean View town councilman, previously talked to the Coastal Point about observing Deaf Awareness Week, also in September and designed to “focus on promoting the positive aspects of deafness, encouraging social inclusion and raising awareness of the organizations that support those who are deaf.”
Bruce White was instrumental in getting closed captioning on the Town’s government access channel. He praised the interpreters who were at every council meeting while he was on the council and said he wouldn’t have been able to serve without them.
Last August, a new deaf ministry began at Mariners Bethel, with a sign language class being offered to the public and coordinated by the Rev. Patrick Kelly,
“It’s my intent that there is always something going on for the deaf,” said Kelly, who has about 20 percent of his hearing but is able to speak. He is the son of Mariner’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison.
“It is important, because every person deserves to be seen as a whole person,” Kelly said. “Every time a person has to describe why they are different or why they can’t be part of the community, it strips their humanity away. Why don’t we just serve at the heart of the church? If we just love our neighbors, the answer will come — not just for the deaf, but for any sub-group.”