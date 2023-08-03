A Community Bible Study, open to the public, is planned at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View from Thursday, Sept. 7, through Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each week, with breaks for major holidays, the Bible study will focus on the Biblical books of Ruth, 1 Samuel, 2 Samuel and Ephesians.
The cost is $35, and includes books and materials. To register, e-mail Marty Quillen, one of the team members and a member of Mariner’s, at martyquillen@mediacombb.net. Those interested can register until the day the Bible study begins or at any time during the session.
Community Bible Study, with details at www.communitybiblestudy.org, is an international program focusing on individual study, encouraging discussion, effective teaching, insightful commentary and caring community.
“The mission statement is, ‘To make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all,’ and the vision is ‘Transforming lives through the word of God’ and I love that,” Quillen said.
“What happens on a typical night is we have worship, then we break up into core groups and review your homework. Then the teaching director gives her overview, her teaching. There is a 20-minute worship. It could be music. It could be testimony, a number of things. And there is information about a Bible story. Each individual study also sponsors a country, so there could be a video from that country,” Quillen explained.
“We started praying about this three or four years ago. With Community Bible Study, you have to start with prayer, and wait and wait and see what God says. We really felt led about a year and a half ago to start last year, so we did. We started with an impact team, and then it just kind of moved from that and evolved into a regular Community Bible Study.
“It is very different from any other study that I have ever attended,” Quillen said. “I started going to the study in Millsboro. That’s how I got started in 2016 and there wasn’t anything like that in Bethany Beach or Ocean View area. We felt the need to get something there.”
“People that attended last year, a lot of people, have said, ‘I have never studied the Bible like this before.’ And it’s true. You probably never have.”