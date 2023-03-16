After months of discernment, the overwhelming majority of members of Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church voted this week to disassociate from the main United Methodist Church.
They are now awaiting approval from UMC leaders. That decision will be made during the annual conference in June.
If the request is approved, Mariner's will become independent or seek another church affiliation, Dennis Rader, acting chairman of Pastor Parish Relations, told the Coastal Point.
To disassociate, the vote had to carry a two-thirds majority.
Of the 272 church members who voted by paper ballot on Saturday, March 11, 205 — or 78.8 percent — indicated they want to disassociate, while 58 voted to remain with the church.
Mariner's has 750 members, but not all of them are active.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go. I was just praying that it would be done in a Christian and respectful way, and I’m happy to say it was,” Rader said. “People were very respectful of one another. I am pleased how the vote went. I voted to disaffiliate, and I was pleased it passed.”
“If we are approved, we have an administrative process to go through where we have to change the deeds and all the legal requirements, form a new 501(c)(3) church, and then transfer everything over and begin the process. We are in the process now of discussing if we want to stay independent or affiliate with another church,” he said.
Disassociation will mean signage will be changed, as well as the church letterhead, business cards and all other documents, to reflect a new name, but Rader said the word “Mariner's” will likely remain.
If the vote to disassociate is not approved by heads of the denomination, Mariner's will remain a United Methodist Church but could go through the disassociation process again in the future.
The reason for Mariner's considering disassociation is that Methodist doctrine states that homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings, yet bishops who are in same-sex relationships were elected and are serving in the church, despite what the church’s Book of Discipline says.
“That is a problem for some of us. Not because of the homosexuality issue — we believe all individuals are of sacred worth — but because the rules aren’t being enforced. Where does that stop? And where does it start? Bishops are not upholding the Book of Discipline, and we can no longer trust the denomination’s leadership to represent the beliefs we hold. You can’t just apply the rules you agree with. These are the rules of the worldwide Methodist Church,” Rader said.
“From our perspective, it’s more that the leadership is not fulfilling its obligation. It is ignoring the rules and the doctrine of the United Methodist Church. They have chosen not to fulfill their duties. Our Book of Discipline is 800 pages long. One item says, as currently written, and as has been upheld since 1968, homosexuality is not keeping with our Christians beliefs. That is the big sticking point.
“Mariners’ position is, we are traditionalists and marriage is between one man and one woman, and we want to be a welcoming church to all people regardless of who they are. We don’t see that as a contradiction because every one of us has sinned. You can’t just pick out one sin,” he said.
The church has posted frequently-asked questions and answers, including reasons that “informed our move to disaffiliate.”
They are lack of trust and confidence in the UMC’s senior leadership, a shift in the prior Conservative Centrist Progressive leadership that led to a “more progressive path that we have today under the current Book of Discipline and historical Wesleyan doctrine” and differing views on beliefs about human sexuality.
Rader said homosexual couples have always been welcome at Mariner’s and that that will continue.
“We welcome and invite all people regardless of who they are. I personally believe having people of different theologies is healthy for our organization. Everybody believing the same thing, everybody having the same thoughts — you want to have different viewpoints and you want to have different solutions,” he said.