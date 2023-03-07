On Saturday, March 11, after several weeks of prayer, discussion and listening to guest speakers, members of Mariners United Methodist Church in Ocean View will vote on whether or not to disassociate from the United Methodist Church.
“We have been going through a discernment process. We have been having church meetings. District representatives have come down. We have brought in people with different points of view. We have had presentations, question-and-answer periods for our church, and about 10 other churches participated as well, from the region,” Dennis Rader, acting chairman of Pastor Parish Relations, told the Coastal Point.
To disassociate, the vote has to be a two-thirds majority. Rader wouldn’t predict the outcome and the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, church pastor, said she couldn’t comment in depth, but was thankful church members were “prayerfully and intentionally considering what next steps to take or not take as a church.”
The reason for possible disassociation is that Methodist doctrine defines homosexuality as incompatible with Christian teachings, yet bishops who are in same-sex relationships were elected and are serving in the church, despite what the church’s Book of Discipline says.
“That is a problem for some of us. Not because of the homosexuality issue — we believe all individuals are of sacred worth — but because the rules aren’t being enforced. Where does that stop? And where does it start? Bishops are not upholding the Book of Discipline, and we can no longer trust the denomination’s leadership to represent the beliefs we hold. You can’t just apply the rules you agree with. These are the rules of the worldwide Methodist Church,” Rader said.
“If we vote to stay, it means we are going to stay within the United Methodist Church, whatever the rules are. If we vote to disassociate, that means we don’t trust current leadership and we can make our own decisions. We would be either an independent church or join another denomination. It’s a huge step,” he said.
“From our perspective, it’s more that the leadership is not fulfilling its obligation. It is ignoring the rules and the doctrine of the United Methodist Church. They have chosen not to fulfill their duties. Our Book of Discipline is 800 pages long. One item says, as currently written and as has been upheld since 1968, homosexuality is not keeping with our Christians beliefs. That is the big sticking point.
“Mariners’ position is, we are traditionalists, and marriage is between one man and one woman, and we want to be a welcoming church to all people, regardless of who they are. We don’t see that as a contradiction, because every one of us has sinned. You can’t just pick out one sin,” he said.
As the decision is being made, the church has undertaken a three-pronged effort “to determine where God is leading us,” he said.
“This includes Bible studies we have had on the discernment path. We have had twice-weekly prayer sessions for the community, and we have had a listening-post sessions. We have brought in outside pastors who represent different points of view regarding the positions,” he said.
Those included District Superintendent the Rev. Joseph Archie, who outlined the United Methodist history; the Rev. David Bennett of Wesleyan Covenant Association and the Global Methodist Church, visiting Mariner’s with the Rev. Jonathan Whitney, a retired United Methodist pastor who is affiliated with the Global Methodist Church; the Rev. Tom Pastmore, representing the United Methodist Church Next, a more progressive wing; and the Rev. Bruce Rogers of Longneck Methodist, a church already disassociated and becoming independent.
The church has also posted frequently asked questions and answers, including reasons that “informed our move to disaffiliate.”
As stated, they are lack of trust and confidence in the UMC’s senior leadership, a shift in the prior “Conservative Centrist Progressive” leadership that led to a “more progressive path that we have today under the current Book of Discipline and historical Wesleyan doctrine” and differing views on beliefs about human sexuality.
Rader said homosexual couples have always been welcome at Mariners, and that will continue.
“We welcome and invite all people, regardless of who they are. I personally believe having people of different theologies is healthy for our organization. Everybody believing the same thing, everybody having the same thoughts — you want to have different viewpoints and you want to have different solutions. I think some people will leave regardless of the decision. And other people will come and join the church. God has a plan for Mariners, and all we have to do is trust in his plan and he will guide us where he wants us to be,” Rader said.
Mariners has about 800 members, but not all of them are active.