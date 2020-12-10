The new Hope Center at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church is designed to complement both the church campus and community with its many uses, including an after-school program and recreational activities, such as basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
The $3.8 million, 13,050-square-foot structure, expected to open early next year with a welcome to the public, contains meeting rooms, classrooms, a computer lab, stage, kitchen café, prayer room and storage areas, and can accommodate 400 people.
“God has definitely blessed us. This has been our vision for 15 years. This will be a community building. We really want the community to use it,” said the Rev. Christina Wilson, Family & Youth Ministries director at the church.
“One of the new ministries — which will probably begin in the fall of 2021 — is an after-school program called Enrichment of Hope, to serve at-risk children and youth ages 12 to 18 in the community,” she explained.
“This two-hour program, three days a week, will include help with schoolwork and general academic needs during the first hour, and training in life skills and an emphasis on health and fitness in the second hour,” she stated.
After each session, participants will receive dinner and a message of hope, “aimed at teaching values and moral and faith lessons,” she said.
The building, which has a 45-foot by 74-foot multi-purpose hall in the center, is the first major addition to Mariners since 2003, when a new sanctuary was built. The congregation approved the Hope Center in June of 2016, and ground was broken in November 2019, after two-thirds of the projected costs were raised through gifts.
“The church’s outreach vision is to have no unaddressed human need within a 12-mile radius of the church… and beyond that,” the Rev. Dave Humphrey, pastor, stated.
“Those basic human needs are food, clothing and shelter. It is our mission to bring transforming love and change lives by embracing our neighbors in Sussex County,” he said.
Wilson said the campaign to fund what initially was a $3.2 million project was approved by the congregation in June 2016. Because permit approvals took longer than expected, the project cost increased to $3.8 million. Two-thirds of the original cost was raised through contributions, allowing construction to begin in November of 2019.
The Hope Center will allow for expansion of the Vacation Bible School, which in past years has enrolled more than 300 children. The stage is designed to be conducive to music and drama presentations.
Since Mariners is designated as a safe zone for Lord Baltimore Elementary School, the increased capacity provided by the Hope Center will “add flexibility in case of an emergency at the school,” Wilson said.
The church’s youth ministry, Creating Revolution And Saving Hearts, known as CRASH, has more than 100 young members who, at the Hope Center, will have “the space they need to hold meetings and activities for larger numbers of people,” she said.
“The Enrichment of Hope program will fall under the auspices of the No Unmet Human Need Association … established to address needs in the community. We hope to engage other churches and volunteers both from Mariners and the community at large to help mentor and teach, help with meals and other aspects of the program,” said the Rev. Woody Wilson.
“We will be working closely with the Indian River School District to identify students who could benefit from one-on-one engagement with an adult or older youth,” he said.
The center will also allow the church to host a Week of Hope service program for 100 youth and adults who come to Sussex County from around the country during the summer to volunteer to help local organizations and individuals with manual tasks. The program could involve up to 500 volunteers throughout the summer.
The church’s food program, Feed My Sheep, provides lunch at the church and home delivery for those who need a meal. It has expanded from one to two days each week, so having another kitchen at the Hope Center will help meet the needs. And, Rock of Ages, a program for those 70 and older, will be able to accommodate a larger crowd at special events, Wilson said.