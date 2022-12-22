They sat on bales of hay, quietly listening, then joined in the signing of traditional hymns as the story of the birth of Jesus came to life at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church.
As the first of a series of short enactments began at 6 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor, read passages from the Holy Bible, starting with verses from the book of Luke, regarding Mary, a young virgin, being visited by an angel who told her she was favored, that she shouldn’t be afraid and that she would bear a son who would be called son of the most high.
As she read, the actor portraying Mary, sitting, held a baby doll representing Jesus, tightly wrapped in a blanket against the chilly night air and looked at him lovingly as Joseph stood to her left and Collison, with other singers, accompanied by guitarists, led the singing of “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Silent Night.”
A woman passed out sheets with the lyrics printed on them, and volunteers covered a nearby table, next to a warming fire, with freshly baked cookies and cups of hot chocolate topped with miniature marshmallows.
Collison read from the first book of Matthew, “Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost.”
Joseph planned to divorce Mary quickly, until he, too, was visited by an angel in a dream, telling him, according to Matthew 18:20, “Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins … then Joseph, being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife. And he knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son: and he called his name Jesus.”
“All this took place to fulfill the prophecy,” Collison said as the audience sang “Away In Manger” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
Shepherds came to see the baby, as well as the Three Wise Men — Melchior, a Persian scholar; Caspar, an Indian scholar; and Balthazar, a Babylonian scholar — the pastor said, as shepherds joined Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the stable, and the Three Wise Men knelt and bowed to the baby and lay gifts in front of him.
The pastor wished everyone a blessed holiday between presentations, on Friday, Dec. 16, depicting how Jesus was born inside a stable in Bethlehem and laid in a manger, at that time used to hold food for animals.
“The Live Nativity is an opportunity to take the message of hope born at Christmas out of the building and into the community,” Collison said previously.
“It is a reminder of how God uses ordinary people — year after year — to send a message of hope for each generation. And that kind of hope is what we need in the craziness of our world today,” the pastor said.
The Live Nativity is organized by church member Jim Klinedinst. The 16-foot-long, 7-foot-deep stable was constructed by fellow church member Duncan Cornell, who built it about 20 years ago from old barn boards.
“What I like about it is, there are so many Nativity scenes made out of plywood, but this is the real deal. The scale is right. When you light it up, it looks really good. There are a lot of good memories. A lot of great people have graced it over the years,” Cornell said.
“The reason the Live Nativity was created — and it still stands so true today — it was created for the children, to start to reflect on what the Lord’s birth means in your life. The look on their faces when they see it is amazing and the look on their faces when they start to understand it is amazing and most heartfelt. I’ve seen the look on people’s faces as adults and it has a meaning to them. When you see them in that pre-tear moment. We usually get about 200 people through there. It’s just the public display of the birth of the Lord and what it means to people,” Cornell said.