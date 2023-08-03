About two months after Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View received approval to disassociate from the main United Methodist Church, the local church’s members have voted for it to become a Global Methodist Church.
Dennis Rader, acting chairman of Pastor Parish Relations, this week told the Coastal Point that Mariners is “in the process of making the legal separation, transferring the property, transferring the assets and finalizing the legal documents to make that transition occur.”
The name of the church will be changed and announced after disaffiliation is final, but will likely be Mariners Bethel Global Methodist Church.
“We are known as Mariners Bethel, and that name will stay,” Rader said.
Church signs will change, and United Methodist logos will be taken down. A new sign will be erected, and stationery and business cards will all be updated with the new name.
Rader said the difference between United Methodist and Global Methodist is that the Global Methodist Church follows scripture.
“But what the misinformation is out there is it surrounds homosexuality and that we don’t accept homosexuals in our church, which is patently false. We accept all people, regardless of who they are, what they are, their race, creed. Everyone will be welcome and always has been welcome.
“We, as a church, will accept all. Our church is about redemption and salvation and having a relationship with Jesus Christ. The ordination of gay pastors will be accepted in the Global Methodist Church, but they have to abide by the doctrine of the church,” he said, meaning that a homosexual may be ordained as a pastor as long as he or she is not sexually active.
Asked if that is reasonable, Rader replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know where God is leading people. I have enough trouble trying to figure out where God is leading me.”
“The United Methodist Church has become more progressive, and they lean more upon the way our culture is leading us, rather than where scripture is leading us,” he said.
“One reason we wanted to break away to begin with is this is more than just a single issue of homosexuality. When it comes to human sexuality, we believe scripture tells us marriage is between a man and woman, and that sexuality is God’s gift to be enjoyed inside that marriage. And any human sexuality outside of that marriage is wrong, whether homosexual or heterosexual,” he said.
The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, church pastor, told the Coastal Point this week that the change to becoming a Global Methodist Church will not be official until Sept. 15.
“We are currently taking care of the requirements sent down by conference, so until all those have been met, it is still pending. Until Sept. 15, I am still a United Methodist Church pastor,” she said.
This week’s church newsletter, e-mailed to members and those in the community, including the Coastal Point, states that the majority of church members “voted their preference to become a GMC” and that there are three opportunities learn more, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the church. Participants can register at the All Hands on Deck table at the church or see the website at https://marinersbethel.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1859126.
The Global Methodist Church is a Methodist denomination of protestant Christianity “subscribing to views consistent with the conservative Confessing Movement,” according to the website at www.globalmethodist.org.
Collison said that, while homosexuality is widely believed to be the main reason for disaffiliation, there are others, including church officials seeking to change language in traditional prayers, such as “The Lord’s Prayer,” so that the emphasis isn’t on a father figure and pronouns are not all masculine.
“They were trying to take the word ‘temptation’ out, and they took out some words to make it gender-neutral, as in ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’ It might seem subtle, but I struggle with those changes,” Collison said.
Although as a United Methodist pastor, she cannot perform marriages for same-sex couples, Collison said she considers those in the LGBTQ+ community family, adding that they are welcome at Mariner’s.
“Same-sex relationships have never been a big thing for me. It goes against my ordination vows, but I have baptized children of same-sex couples. I have conducted funerals. I have prayed for them. Those are pastoral things that don’t change for me. I’m not against same-sex couples. I’m not against someone who identifies as LGBTQ+. I’m not against any of that. We are all God’s children.
“There is a structure to the church,” she said. “This is the best structure I know right now. It has its imperfections. None of them are perfect. When we all get to heaven, there will be a lot of diversity. I believe that because we are made in the image of God. I believe all of us are made in God’s image. I would rather affirm a person’s worth and walk with them in love.
“We have to start taking time not to judge somebody but to just listen. You don’t have to agree. You don’t have to argue. Just listen. Because if you don’t just listen, you’ll never get the point of seeing the person God made,” she said.
Mariner’s is one of about 100 churches in Delaware and Maryland that sought, and received permission, to break away from the mother United Methodist Church, with one reason being that bishops in same-sex relationships have been permitted by the UMC to marry, which goes against tenets in the church’s Book of Discipline.