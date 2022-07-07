Joseph, the young man whose story is told in the Old Testament book of Genesis, will be the focus of Vacation Bible School at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View this year.
“Monumental, Celebrating God’s Greatness” is the topic for Bible School, planned for Monday through Friday, July 11 to 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.
Vacation Bible School will take participants “off-road for a monumental adventure,” the church website explains as it invites children 4 years old to those finishing fifth grade. To register, call the church office at (302) 539-9510.
There will also be 30 spots for youngsters who finished sixth grade and higher grades.
According to the Bible story, told in the 37th to 50th chapters of the first book of the Old Testament, Joseph, who lived in the land of Canaan, had 10 half-brothers and one full biological brother, all fathered by Jacob — who loved Joseph more than any of the other children and presented him with a cloak made of several colors, stirring jealousy among his siblings, who sold him into slavery.
Joseph was taken to Egypt, but eventually became steward to Potiphar, one of Pharaoh’s officials.
Joseph faced many troubles but ended up saving two nations and rose to be second only to the pharaoh, the Rev. Rebecca Collision, pastor of Mariner’s, told the Coastal Point, explaining why Joseph was chosen as the focus of this year’s Bible School.
“His brothers tried to kill him. He was thrown in a dungeon. The message is, ‘God is with you. Bad stuff will happen but God can surprise us. He can bring good out of bad,’” she said.
Children will be taught with daily messages, songs, skits, Bible stories, crafts, snacks, games and videos.
“I still remember today what I learned in Vacation Bible School when I was 5 or 6 years old,” Collison said, adding that she will present pastoral messages to children and help anywhere she is needed.
Children will receive snacks every day, she said, adding with a laugh, “We’re Methodists, so we feed people.”
“Every day their snacks will reflect the message of the day,” she said.
Vacation Bible School is popular at Mariner’s, she noted.
“We have people call and ask us, in the winter, ‘Are you going to have Bible school again this year?’ Kids love it. It has the word ‘school’ in it, but you aren’t sitting there doing homework. There are songs and skits and interaction. The kids really enjoy it,” she said.
Last year, the Bible School theme was “Treasured. Discovering You’re Priceless to God” and each day there was a related lesson — “You are Treasured,” “You are Comforted,” “God Knows Your Name,” “You are Chosen” and “You are Forgiven.”
“My message to the students is what we can’t readily identify wouldn’t have stumped God, because God knows everything and everyone. When we keep things bottled inside, it’s not a mystery to God,” Collison told the Coastal Point at the time.
To illustrate, she used a tack to punch a hole in a plastic water bottle and told students water wouldn’t come out of the hole as long as the lid is on. But once the lid was removed, a stream of water spilled out.
“I remind the kids things can poke us or hurt us, but pour it all out to God and he will understand. He will be there to help you,” she said.
Also last year, the Rev. Woodrow Wilson, who this year left Mariner’s and was reassigned to Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin, Md., told the Coastal Point there were about 400 Vacation Bible School students in years before the pandemic.
“It is the largest seed-planting piece of evangelism that we, as a church, have to begin children of all ages on their journey or further what their parents have already instilled in them. Vacation Bible School plants seeds that help children grow spiritually through all generations. … It’s a beautiful way to create an opportunity to share God’s love,” he said.
This year, 250 children will be registered for Bible School. Last year, due to the pandemic, the number was limited to 100.
There are no COVID-related restrictions this year, although those who aren’t feeling well are being asked to stay home. Face masks are optional.
Mariner’s has offered Vacation Bible School for more than 40 years.