About 100 students in Vacation Bible School at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist this week are learning they are invaluable.
Monday morning, leaders were dancing to an upbeat song with the lyrics, “I am a priceless treasure. God knows me, God hears me, God is my comfort. I am his and there’s nothing better, given and chosen for ever. I am a treasure!” In the audience, attendees were on their feet, moving their arms and feet as the song continued, “He hears me when I pray. He always makes a way.”
This year at Mariner’s Bethel, there are two sessions for about 100 students, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for individuals and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for families, explained the Rev. Woody Wilson, adding that the goal is to “reach out through all generations.”
“We have families signed up, parents, grandparents. This year the theme is ‘Treasured. Discovering You’re Priceless to God,’” he said.
Each day , there’s a lesson: You are Treasured, You are Comforted, God Knows Your Name, You are Chosen, You are Forgiven.
“Usually we have about 400, but this year we are opening small, trying to come back from the pandemic,” the Wilson said, adding that the church has had Vacation Bible School for more than 40 years.
“It is the largest seed-planting piece of evangelism that we, as a church, have to begin children of all ages on their journey or further what their parents have already instilled in them. Vacation Bible School plants seeds that help children grow spiritually through all generations. It can be shared from great-grandparents to grandparents to moms and dads. Siblings get to tell their brothers and sisters about it.
“It’s a beautiful way to create an opportunity to share God’s love, to share God’s message through all generations and to have that continue. It is passed down, and it helps them to begin in the journey of their own faith,” he said.
A closing celebration is planned for Friday, and parents are welcome to visit and watch participants sing.
The Rev. Becky Collison, Mariner’s new senior pastor — whom Wilson called “an absolutely wonderful fit here at the church” — said those seeds planted in childhood will continue to grow and bloom well into adulthood.
“We don’t have to do this alone. We have a God who loves us. There is a community of faith. Even if they don’t know our names, they care about everybody who shows up and they share Jesus with them. It might be with a smile. It might be with a song. It might be by helping someone with a craft or giving them a snack. When it touches a child’s life, it ripples out into the family and into the community,” Collison said.
In one exercise, students are shown photographs of objects that might be difficult to recognize, like a highly magnified green pepper seed.
“My message to the students is: what we can’t readily identify wouldn’t have stumped God, because God knows everything and everyone. When we keep things bottled inside, it’s not a mystery to God,” she said.
To illustrate, Collison uses a tack to punch a hole in a plastic water bottle, and tells students water won’t come out of the hole as long as the lid is on. But once the lid is removed, a stream of water spills out.
“I remind the kids things can poke us or hurt us, but pour it all out to God and he will understand,” Collison said. “He will be there to help you.”