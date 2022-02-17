The Rev. Woodrow Wilson, associate pastor at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, will leave that post this summer and assume the role of lead pastor at Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin, Md.
Affectionately known as “Pastor Woody,” Wilson was reassigned by the Most Rev. LaTrelle Easterling, episcopal leader of the Baltimore-Washington and Peninsula-Delaware conferences. Wilson’s wife, Christina, is the children, youth and family director at Mariner’s Bethel. He said they don’t know yet if she will leave Mariner’s.
“We are still in prayer about that,” he said.
Stevenson’s pastor, the Rev. Ron Schatz, is retiring.
Wilson told the Coastal Point this week that he has been at Mariner’s for 17 years and will continue pastoring there until July. He declined further comment until closer to the time of his departure.
The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, senior pastor at Mariner’s, said he will be deeply missed.
“I’ve known Woody for years. He has a heart for God and for people. It’s hard, because it’s like losing a family member. We have to understand God has plans bigger than ours, and I know he is going to be a blessing to Stevenson, and bring his energy and his passion and just bless that congregation,” she said.
His successor at Mariner’s will be chosen by the bishop, district superintendent and cabinet. Church leaders then decide whether or not to receive that person, Collison explained.
News of the pastor’s reassignment was disappointing for many church members, who found out about it on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“A lot of people were upset because he has been here so long,” Collison said.
“It’s like losing a family member. You have memories. You walk with people when they’ve had children born or they’ve lost loved ones and they have faced crises and they have had the joys of weddings. You have gone through everything with them, and it’s very difficult. It’s hard, but we must remember that as Methodists we are called to itinerancy.
“John Wesley, the founder of the church, was called to go from place to place. The gifts God gives us to help the congregation where we go is only part of the lesson. The other part is that God shapes us as pastors everywhere we go and with every new challenge, so I know God has something in store for Pastor Woody to have opened this doorway for him. He will be preaching every week, and he will be making all the decisions,” she said.
A celebration for Wilson will be planned after Easter.