The Christian faithful will be baptized in the ocean at a public ceremony at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Second Street in Bethany Beach.
Those being baptized can wear “whatever you would wear in the water,” whether a bathing suit or shorts, said the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor of Mariner’s United Methodist Church in Ocean View, who will stand in the water and affirm to each candidate. “We baptize you in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit that you might be a disciple of Jesus Christ.”
All those with basic Christian beliefs and of any age are welcome. They will answer questions to profess their faith before being christened and can register at the event or in advance, by calling the church at (302) 539-9510.
“I’ve baptized little ones. If they are worried about being under the water, then the parents hold them and we sprinkle water on their heads. We don’t immerse them. We go by what the person is comfortable with. If they want go all the way in to reflect dying to self and rising in Christ, we do that. Some people feel immersion is ‘all of me.’ They want that all of me experience,” the pastor said.
Affusion is pouring water, and baptism by aspersion is sprinkling water on the believer’s head.
“God doesn’t need an amount of water to make the baptism stick. It’s the person’s experience. We want them to own that relationship with Christ, and this is the way they can experience that and have others around to cheer them on,” the pastor said.
Christians are baptized as Jesus was, by John the Baptist, in the Jordan River. The story is in the Holy Bible, in the gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke.
The idea for the ocean baptism came from a new Mariner’s Bethel member who asked for the experience.
“I said, ‘You don’t the river? It would be a lot calmer.’ But she said, no, she really wanted to be baptized in the ocean,’” Collison said.
“I got to thinking about it, and it makes a lot of sense. As Methodists, we don’t rebaptize. If you have been baptized once, we believe that is an outward sign of inward grace God does in your heart and God got it right the first time.
“But some people want to reaffirm that because they haven’t been baptized since they were babies or they want to acknowledge a new work of God. So if they have been baptized before, it is a reaffirmation and we will still do it.
“We talk about the ebbs and flows like tide in our faith. There are highs and lows. We get knocked down by the waves in life. If the water is calm, if the water is rough, it’s illustrative of life on this earth. God meets us in the middle of the life on this earth so why wouldn’t God’s grace be displayed in baptism in that water that he created?” Collison said.
“I like the idea,” she added, saying she has baptized in pools and even hot tubs.
“I think baptizing in the ocean is symbolic on a lot of levels.”