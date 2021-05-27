Leaving Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church and the congregation he knows well, that is so dear to him, will be difficult for the Rev. Dave Humphrey when he retires after the Sunday, June 13, sermon; but in his gentle, philosophical way, he is concentrating on what he is thankful for.
“I have been so grateful for so many meaningful experiences. We have had really loving relationships. It’s always hard to say goodbye, to let go of those wonderful relationships. There are lot of special memories, lots of things.
“The title of the group of the last four sermons I’m giving is ‘What I Have Learned from You.’ Normally, I try to teach them from the scriptures. This time, I will tell them how they taught me,” he said.
The quartet of messages, all beginning with the letter H, began on Sunday, May 16, with “Holy Humor,” referencing verses from the Biblical book of Philippians and prompting several responses on the church’s Facebook page, including, “Thank you, Pastor Dave, for the great message! We all need to laugh more & know God is laughing with us.”
“Folks love God, but sometimes they don’t take themselves too seriously,” the pastor said, with a smile in his voice during a recent afternoon conversation.
“Healing Hearts” was the second message, keeping with what Humphrey called “the church’s outreach vision, to have no unaddressed human need within a 12-mile radius of the church and beyond that.”
“Those basic human needs are food, clothing and shelter. It is our mission to bring transforming love and change lives by embracing our neighbors in Sussex County,” he said.
“Our folks really responded to God and the needs of people around us. I came up with this phrase about taking care of people within a 12-mile radius, and beyond, and they have really taken that to heart,” he said.
Next is the series will be the sermon “Humility.”
“I’ve learned a lot about humility, just serving people, and it’s really neat. There are a lot of retired people in this area and in this congregation, from all walks of life — bank executives getting on the floor, here and in Costa Rica, where I have gone with church members, and playing with kids, doing very down-to-earth things,” he said.
The fourth sermon will be titled “Hopeful Hugs.”
“Mariner’s is very much a hugging church, good hugs, good for the soul, but we haven’t been able to do that because of the coronavirus. That is starting to open a little. Sharing a hug with others is important because we’re just people who need God’s grace,” he said.
His encore: Helping people in need
After Humphrey leaves Mariner’s, he will begin a new, dual career.
“I will do two things. I will serve part time at Harbeson United Methodist Church in Milton. And I have had a dream for a while... When I retired, I was planning to do some volunteer work as a paralegal. I have to get my paralegal certification. I want to do pro bono work with an attorney, helping people in need. That will be my encore.”
When a parishioner was having difficulties with a property manager, Humphrey consulted the attorney and they were able to help.
“I noticed this was something the attorney did on the side, but I could see where someone might need someone who might be willing to do the pro bono kind of work. … I was kind of thinking, after I retired, I would like to do that as a volunteer. It just never went away. Many times through the years, I felt like that was where God was calling me,” he said.
With an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Delaware, and two degrees from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Mass. — a master’s of divinity and doctorate of ministry — Humphrey isn’t planning to enroll in law school “and do that full-time college thing.”
“But I would be able to get the paralegal certification. That would give me some standing to assist. In a way, it’s a calling,” he said, adding that he isn’t yet sure who he will be working with.
Mariner’s a beacon of Hope in the community
With the vision of “Growing spiritually healthy people through all generations,” the church, at 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View, has this upbeat message on its website, at www.marinersbethel.org: “Jesus loves us! This we know because the Bible tells us. So we go, bringing transforming love, changing hearts, embracing our neighbors in Sussex County, Costa Rica and the world.”
One of the most rewarding accomplishments during Humphrey’s time at the church, he said, was the construction of the Hope Center, a $3.8 million, 13,050-square-foot structure containing meeting rooms, classrooms, a computer lab, stage, kitchen café, prayer room and storage areas. It can accommodate 400 people.
“God has definitely blessed us. This has been our vision for 15 years. This will be a community building. We really want the community to use it,” the Rev. Christina Wilson, Family & Youth Ministries director at the church, told Coastal Point late last year.
The structure, which has a 45-by-74-foot multi-purpose hall in the center, is the first major addition to Mariner’s since 2003, when a new sanctuary was built. The congregation approved the Hope Center in June of 2016, and ground was broken in November 2019, after two-thirds of the projected costs were raised through gifts.
The Hope Center will allow for expansion of Vacation Bible School, which in past years has enrolled more than 300 children. The stage is designed to be conducive to music and drama presentations, Wilson said.
Concluding more than three decades of service
Humphrey, 61, who started pastoring the Mariner’s congregation in July 2012, has been in the ministry since January 1988 and has served United Methodist churches for 33 years. He and his wife, Susan, currently live in the parsonage in Ocean View but have a home in Millsboro, where they will live after his retirement.
They are the parents of two daughters, Beth Humphrey, a nurse at Beebe Healthcare, who lives with her parents, and Maggie Humphrey, a fabric designer in New York City. There are no grandchildren, but the Humphreys have a “grandcat” named Pickles.
A native of the Wilmington area who likes coffee and whose passions are learning and running, Humphrey had knee surgery a year and a half ago.
“I feel so fortunate. It’s going really well. There is no pain when I’m running any more. I run 3 miles now, three or four times a week,” he said.
He said he’d like to be remembered by the Mariner’s flock as a pastor who influenced his congregation, and he hopes church members will “keep on taking God very seriously and themselves not so seriously.”
During his term as pastor, the church started a program called No Unmet Human Needs Association, known as NUHNA, and he wants to see that continue and thrive.
The Rev. Rebecca Collison will succeed Humphrey, and she has met the church staff and leaders and much of the congregation.
“Mariner’s is the kind of congregation that has had good relationships with its pastors. There will be some time of adjustment, but she’ll bring a lot of good things to Mariner’s,” said Humphrey, who recalled having “an inkling” that he wanted to be a pastor from childhood.
“It kind of went away. Then I didn’t give it much thought until I was in college and I was deciding what to do. It was kind of a desire to teach the scriptures and love people, and it never went away, so I went to seminary to study for the ministry. From college on, I felt the calling,” he said.
The most difficult aspect of being a pastor, he said, is “knowing my own limitations and being OK with that, not being able to help everybody as much as I want to.
“It’s kind of giving people over to the grace of God where my abilities and energies fall short. That’s hard to do, but people benefit from it. They learn to trust God. Being a pastor is absolutely incredibly rewarding — to be let into people’s lives, to be part of their lives in both the high, wonderful times, the beautiful moments, as well as times of great sadness and loss. People are so grateful to have you there,” he said.
“My fondest memories from Mariner’s will be this past year, when all the restrictions and lockdowns first hit. One of the beautiful things was you developed a strong sense of trust among the church staff. We became TV producers and just felt so close to the folks — especially church staff and some of the leaders.
“We were able to respond together in the midst of all the stress and difficulties and suffering that was around us. We did it together and trusted in God together. Those kinds of things I think are very important.”