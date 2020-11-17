Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church will host its Live Nativity on Dec. 18, in a drive-up format this year. The event will feature the Christmas story told and re-told every half hour from 6 to 8 p.m. on the church grounds at 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View. Visitors can enjoy an evening of music, carols and storytelling while listening and singing along with the service broadcast over their car radio. The event is free. For more information, contact Mariner’s United Methodist Church at (302) 539-9510 or visit www.marinersbethel.org.