As a new deaf ministry begins at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, a sign language class will be offered to the public — just one part of a multi-tiered plan the church’s new deaf ministry coordinator has in mind.
“It’s my intent that there is always something going on for the deaf,” said the Rev. Patrick Kelly, who has about 20 percent of his hearing but is able to speak, and who is pastor of Kenton and Hartly United Methodist Churches in Kent County, Del., and the son of Mariner’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison.
“It is important because every person deserves to be seen as a whole person. Every time a person has to describe why they are different or why they can’t be part of the community, it strips their humanity away. Why don’t we just serve at the heart of the church? If we just love our neighbors, the answer will come — not just for the deaf, but for any sub-group,” the 30-year-old father of four said.
“One thing we are doing is immersion. We will partner with Deaf Independent Living Association and other partners, and they will help kids and everyone learn about the deaf and deaf culture. The first stage is getting the community comfortable with seeing flying hands and getting used to deaf culture,” he said, referring to the use of sign language.
Objectives also include a deaf co-ed basketball team, a deaf camp for children and, beginning this week, a weekly social time for the deaf, with basketball and pool at the church’s Hope Center.
Sign language classes, open to the public, are expected to be offered on Tuesday afternoons, probably beginning in September. For details or to register, call the church office at (302) 539-9510.
There is no interpreter for the deaf at church services yet, but Kelly said he will work on providing one. The procedure is to have a church member make the request before an interpreter is hired.
“I describe myself as a social entrepreneur,” Kelly said. “I invest in social capital, not necessarily in money capital. I feel that’s the best way to grow the economy. My hope is we will drill an anchor into Mariner’s Bethel so the deaf community can become part of the Ocean View community. … I’m not sure how it will look, but I know I want to drill in and make deafness part of the community,” he said.
Even though there’s a sizeable deaf community in Millville, Dagsboro and Georgetown, as well as in Berlin and Salisbury in Maryland, most of the resources are in Dover and north, instead of locally, the pastor said.
The deaf often stay in the background “because they don’t want to be the object of scorn,” he said, remembering one of his teachers telling him years ago, “I know you can hear me” because he was able to talk and another remarking, “I don’t know why you are looking at colleges. Just go on disability.”
The idea to develop a deaf ministry began after Collison and church members noticed a group of men and women regularly gathering at the church’s Community Café, where lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“Deaf folks are all about community. Anyplace they can gather and have conversation together, they will gather. When I got here as church pastor, they were there having lunch, so I asked about doing something for the deaf community. Ocean View is unique. We have a significant community of deaf and hard-of-hearing people, and not every place in Sussex County can say that,” Collison said.
A resident of Bridgeville, Kelly grew up in Sussex County and attended a school for the deaf in Bear, often boarding a bus at 11:30 p.m. on Sundays and getting to school around 5 the next morning.
“It was a live-in school. Me and 20 other kids,” he said.
Kelly was born with persistent fetal circulation, a condition that causes a newborn’s circulation to revert back to the circulation of the fetus. Much of the blood flow bypasses the lungs.
“I wouldn’t breathe on my own,” he said, explaining that he was born in Salisbury but rushed to the University of Maryland hospital quickly after his birth. The long-lasting effects are difficulty with dexterity in his fingers and being technically deaf in both ears, although he is able to talk on the telephone without aids.
“That is the mystery of God,” he said.
“I had a brain tumor at 25 and lost most of the vision in my left eye. I had three heart attacks in high school. They said the problem was there since birth — an electrical short in my heart. I collapsed at football practice once, and it took them three times to get the procedure right,” he said.
He also had trouble with his weight and at one time weighed 550 pounds.
“I had significant pressure in my skull, but they couldn’t operate until I got down to 350. I’m at 185 pounds now, so they relieved the pressure.
“I was an athlete, so I ate a lot. I was always a big boy. I had mental health problems nobody knew about that came from being deaf. I had a few deaf friends, but I never felt like I fit in, being hard-of-hearing. I never felt I fit in with the deaf world. I wasn’t completely deaf. I didn’t fit into the hearing world,” he said.
“We, as a church, have to be able to communicate with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community by walking together and learning about each other,” Collison said.
“It’s serving them, but too often the church is looked at as being the benefactor, like ‘We are going to help those poor people.’ We want to be able to get to know them better and to walk with them.
“Most deaf communities tend to gather around bigger cities or where there is a deaf school, but that isn’t the case here — so much so that even the police department is aware and making accommodations to be able to communicate with the deaf,” she said.
“If we can advocate with sign language classes, with interpreters — any way we can help. There are injustices that happen because of deafness, where they are not fully embraced, and we want to meet them.”