During the bustle of Christmas, Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church is offering the opportunity to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas at its Advent Prayer Experience.
Planned for 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, the event — free and open to the public — will have seven prayer stations that will move participants through Advent, all planned by the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison.
“A lot of things are happening this time of year with all of our Christmas events. With the Advent Prayer Experience, we get to see, or hear, about the true Christmas story. We hear about what we should embrace and what we should take away, what it means to prepare our hearts for Christmas using our senses,” Collison said.
“There are seven stations. One is pondering. We look at the themes of Advent: love, joy, peace and hope. There is an image in front of each of those. You sit and you light a candle in front of one of those four gifts and think which one you need most in your life right now. Of those four, what do you need most right then?” she said.
Because Mary, the mother of Jesus, wrapped her baby in strips of cloth, showing her love for him, another station will give attendees the opportunity to write names of deceased loved ones on strips of cloth and lay the strips in a miniature manger.
At the station that focuses on telling the good news about Jesus, little stones — with baby Jesus painted on each — will be available.
“When you leave, take a stone and put it some place off to the side, because when Jesus came, it was very quietly, very humbly. So put the stone on your windowsill or next to your nightstand or take it to work and put it next to your phone, as a reminder that Jesus is with you wherever you are. Carry him with you,” Collison suggested.
“We talk about Advent being in preparation for Christmas, but we don’t always walk through it. This was planned to help people slow down a little bit and remind them that Christmas is not just happening around you, but within. It’s a way to kindle the spirit of Christmas within you through time and prayer,” she said.