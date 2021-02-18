Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View is hosting Alpha Online, a free, 11-week series of conversations about Christian life and spirituality.
Described as a “non-judgmental and open environment where it’s easy for anyone — atheist, skeptic, someone curious about faith, non-Christian, new Christian or longtime Christian — to explore questions of life with people like yourself.”
In the past, the Alpha series has been held at the church, with those registered gathering for a meal before discussion, but due to the coronavirus, participation will be by Zoom this year. There are two sessions, on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., beginning on Feb. 23, or Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., beginning on Feb. 24. Each session lasts 90 minutes. People can register at alpha@marinersbethel.org or call Mariner’s church office at (302) 539-9510.
Chet Kleinot, who, with his wife, Signe, is the Alpha administrator, said each session begins with an introduction, followed by a 25-minute video.
“These are high-quality talks. People really are amazed by them,” he said, adding that a 45-minute dialogue follows.
“Sometimes the video will prompt something in their minds and people will address that. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle. Each week you get on, you see one part of the puzzle, and at the end it all kind of comes together,” he said.
Liz Heintzelman, a volunteer with the program working with the Kleinots, explained that Alpha, a 25-year-old global program, is available in more than 100 countries and has been attended by millions.
Alpha also has curriculums for youth and senior citizens.
“This one is the basic version. It is a chance to connect with other people who have different ideas and get to explore those ideas. Online, you can reach anyone. It’s for atheists, for anyone who doesn’t know anything about Christianity but would like to ask questions in a non-threatening environment…” Heintzelman said.
Alpha began 25 years ago in London, she explained.
“Everybody is at a different place. We’re trying to give them a foundation. We are saying, ‘This is what we believe. Unashamedly, this is what we believe. This is what we’re about.’ In September this year, we hope to go back to running it with a meal and a video, in our new Hope Center,” said Heintzelman, who was involved with Alpha when she was a Tokyo resident. She and her family lived there after her husband, Jeff — who worked for American International Group, an American multinational finance and insurance corporation — was transferred. They also lived in England, France and Belgium.
Alpha videos are designed, she said, to “give more questions than answers.”
The website describes each session as examining “different questions that people can have about faith, and is designed to create conversation.”
“It’s just an open, informal and honest space to explore and discuss life’s big questions together. The talks are designed to engage guests and inspire conversation. Usually around 30 minutes long, they can be given as a live talk or played as a video, all for free. They explore the big issues around faith and unpack the basics of Christianity, addressing questions such as ‘Who is Jesus?’ and ‘How can I have faith?’
“Probably the most important part of any Alpha is the chance to share thoughts and ideas on the topic and simply discuss it in a small group. There’s no obligation to say anything, and there’s nothing you can’t say (seriously). It’s an opportunity to hear from others and contribute your own perspective in an honest, friendly and open environment,” the website states.
Heintzelman described Alpha as “a free-flowing format.”
“Leaders don’t necessarily have an answer. You kind of have to trust that the Holy Spirit is speaking to them. There have been testimonies from people who have been murderers, who have come to faith. Some of them are out of jail now and they are running Alpha,” she said.