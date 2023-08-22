When a summer storm blew through the region recently, the strong winds left in tatters the Marine Corps flag that Stuart Smith was flying at his house in West Ocean City, Md. Smith is a 97-year-old veteran who served in Korea, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart.
But Smith’s flag was replaced recently by the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League after American Legion member Harry Rey learned Smith could not replace it. Rey turned to the First State Marines, and soon Smith had a new USMC flag flying.
More information on the First State Detachment can be found at www.firststatemarines.org. More information about Ocean City American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.aLpost166.org.