The Major Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter (MNM) of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Georgetown installed new chapter executive officers on May 14 at Rosemont in Laurel.
The MNM Chapter that day held their monthly meeting, in which new officers were sworn in for the 2022-2025 term. The new officers are: Regent Carol Evans, Vice Regent Adrienne Donaway, Judith Schlott Treasurer, Librarian Alice Min, Registrar Norma Frost, Corresponding Secretary Elizabeth Tingle and Recording Secretary Glenda Scott.
“Serving as treasurer is an opportunity for me to expand my leadership skills” said MNM DAR’s Treasurer Judy Schlott. “DAR offers comprehensive and free leadership trainings to all members and opportunities to service my chapter and my community.”
The chapter is inviting all interested parties to come and meet the board at a monthly meeting in September.
The chapter also recently presented a Sussex Central JROTC cadet with a JROTC medal, certificate and $50 for her accomplishments, to Cadet Melanie Ceylan.
Additionally, the chapter collected and presented the Howard T. Ennis School with needed items to be used by the students.
On a Saturday recently, members met at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown to clean tombstones in the cemetery, as part of an ongoing project of the chapter, in order to preserve the tombstones. There were other volunteers from the community who participated.
On Sunday, May 29, the chapter was represented at the wreath-laying at the courthouse in Georgetown as part of the annual Memorial Day service.
“It was an honor to present a wreath for those who have died for our country,” representatives said.
“Consider a membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to continue your legacy by promotion patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children. Any women over 18, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers provide guidance and assistance with your first step into the world of genealogy.”
For more information, email majornathanielmitchell@gmail.com.