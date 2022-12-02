Rebecca Mais started out just like any other soccer mom — supporting young sons Brandt and Peter in a sport she and husband Richard figured would give them an outlet for all their little-boy energy.
The Mais boys are grown men, starting families of their own these days, but Rebecca can still be found at the River Soccer Club complex in Roxana most Saturdays…and a fair number of weeknights.
In fact, on the night of Thursday, Nov. 17, she was supposed to be at a meeting to go over the recent Columbus Day tournament at the Gum Road complex. But then, she would have missed the Best of the Quiet Resorts event where she received the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lighthouse Award — essentially a lifetime achievement award for community members who have contributed much to the community.
Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver said this week that Rebecca was chosen for the Lighthouse Award, the highest award the Chamber bestows on a member, for “her energy and her passion.”
Weaver said that she has cherished Rebecca’s friendship and guidance during her 10 years at the Chamber.
The night of the awards dinner, “We had to trick her to get her here,” Richard said as Rebecca walked off the “stage” set up for the ceremony at the Cripple Creek Country Club in Dagsboro.
The Maises, who live in Fenwick Island, moved there in 1986 — Rebecca part of a longtime Sussex County family and Richard a native of Kansas. Both psychology majors, they had spent early post-college years in academia. The move to Fenwick Island she said, included plans to open a store like one they loved in Columbia, S.C., where they met while Rebecca was a graduate student and Richard was working there.
Some 35 years later, they are now retired after a successful run as owners of McCabe’s Gourmet Market in the York Beach Mall. Rebecca reflected this week on the couple’s years with the iconic sandwich shop, and how they managed to succeed at the business, raise two boys and serve their community in a variety of roles.
She said having good role models in her life helped guide her along the way. Her grandparents, Vance and Pearl McCabe, taught her the value of hard work, and of caring for one’s community. The idea of having a food shop seemed right, since the McCabe’s had owned a sub shop when she was growing up, Rebecca said.
As a child growing up in Chestertown, Md., Rebecca said, her family’s summer hangout was her grandparents’ home on Gum Road. Summers were mostly spent at the beach, she said, and when she was young, “the drive from Gum Road to the beach seemed like it was 100 miles. It took two hours,” she said, because her grandmother had so many stops to make, delivering food and checking in on one friend or another. That taught her, she said, to care for people in her community.
“We’re just lucky, lucky people,” she said, reflecting on her family’s history and the impact of years of giving back to her community.
“I’m just so humbled,” Mais said. “First of all, obviously the person who really deserves it, if we’re talking about soccer, is Howard Gerken. “He is my mentor, my friend,” who talked her into being president of the Selbyville Middle School PTO before her involvement with River Soccer. “Howard is the greatest to get people to do things,” she said. “You don’t even know it.”
“Howard is such a tremendous model,” Rebecca said. “Nobody works any harder than him.” It was Gerken’s offhand comment, she said, about how River Soccer would benefit from “just 40 acres of land” that prompted her and her family to donate the Gum Road property on which the soccer club now sits.
Another educator, Duncan Smith, when he was principal at John M. Clayton, “thought I needed a job,” Rebecca said. He got her involved in the mentoring program there, when her son Peter went off to college. She recalled that her student, whose name was Daniel, began working with her when he was in the third grade and she followed him till he graduated from Indian River High School — where her son Brandt (now head soccer coach at IR) had him as a student. She attended his high school graduation, she said.
As the boys grew, Brandt first, then Peter, became involved in recreational soccer, as well as other sports. “Brandt really liked to run,” she said, “and soccer was a really good sport for that.
“I don’ think Peter had any choice,” but to follow his older brother into the sport, Rebecca said. The family became involved in River Soccer, she said, due to its preponderance of “just great people. And it was fun.”
“I’ve never, ever not liked being part of the board,” she said. “We always had a really diverse group of people. Everybody always stayed focused. We may spend five meetings on uniforms — thank God we don’t do that anymore, we just let Brandt pick them out,” she said with a laugh. “Nobody ever left mad or feeling like they weren’t heard.”
She revealed one reason why she stayed involved all through her sons’ playing years. “As a mother of boys,” she said, “this was a great way for me to be around them.” These days, she is proud of the fact that River Soccer’s rosters are divided evenly between boys and girls. “It used to always be male-dominated, but the young women are coming along.”
“Soccer is such a great sport that any kid can play,” she said. It can also lead to opportunities families would not ordinarily have…such as the two trips the Maises took to Europe with Peter’s team. The international nature of the sport even found its way in McCabe’s as over the years the shop employed international students who brought their own passion for the sport.
Even though the Maises sold McCabe’s in 2020 to Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli in hopes of slowing down a bit, they remain busy with River Soccer and other activities, for which Weaver said she is grateful. She said she treasures Rebecca’s knowledge of the history of the area, and her ability to see the core issues that are swirling around.
As Chamber director, Weaver said, “I always appreciate people who are just up front,” and she said she can always depend on Rebecca to tell her what’s what. “She’s definitely been a reality check for me for a long time,” Weaver said. “She’s a rock star.”