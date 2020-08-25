Lunch With a Purpose (LWP), a monthly charity event, will be taking a one-year hiatus for the 2020-2021 season. Representatives said LWP events draw 200 to 250 women, many older than 60.
“Since there are so many unknown factors relating to COVID-19, we have decided the best course of action is to suspend all in-person events until September 2021,” they said.
The slate of charities for the 2020-2021 season was selected in April. All are local organizations who depend on direct donations to keep their services and operations running, organizers noted. So LWP will be holding virtual fundraisers for each charity, beginning with Rehoboth Art League’s Outreach Program in September.
“We hope to raise money each month from ‘virtual’ attendees through an invitation campaign and our Facebook page (Lunch With a Purpose/Coastal Delaware),” they noted.
The 2020/2021 charities, by month, are:
• September: Rehoboth Art League’s Outreach Program (supporting children and seniors);
• October: Friends of Rob Scheer/Comfort Cases (providing backpacks and supplies for children in foster care);
• November: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware;
• December: Champion’s for Children’s Mental Health;
• January: Southern Delaware Therapeutic Horseback Riding (serving special-needs children);
• February: “What Is Your Voice?” (protecting, serving and resettling women and children who are victims of domestic violence);
• March: Children’s Beach House;
• April: West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program; and
• May: Village Volunteers.
LWP has regularly sold out monthly luncheons and raised funds for various charities throughout Sussex County for the last 13 years. Each season, from September through May, women gather at local venues to support various local charities through raffles, 50/50’s and the collection of in-kind goods. LWP also collects food each month that is donated to the Food Bank of Delaware (FBD). So much food is collected that the organization is consistently one of the highest private donors to the FBD, they noted.
To date, LWP has raised more than $250,000 for local charities and collected tens of thousands of pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware.
“We are saddened that our efforts are interrupted but hope to help these deserving organizations through this virtual effort.”
To get updates, like the Facebook page (Lunch With a Purpose/Coastal Delaware) or email cherylmitchell13@gmail.com.