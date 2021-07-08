Decades ago, as Barbara Beam, a young nursing student, got to know Harold Beam at the Methodist Church in Media, Pa., that they both attended, there was a little spark.
“I thought he was handsome… Oh, yes. He was a newcomer to the town I lived in, outside of Philadelphia. I think he must have been a junior in high school, and I was two years behind so I didn’t know him in school. But his family went to my church,” the now 90-year-old Mrs. Beam said about her husband of 70 years.
“He has the prettiest white hair,” she said one morning this week from their Fenwick Island home, laughing as she recalled its color changing years ago and friends teasing him by taking him bottles of Grecian Formula, a product for men that promises to restore natural color.
“When he asked me to marry him, I was a student nurse at Jefferson Hospital in the Philadelphia area. What I remember most was he wanted me to get married soon, because he had been drafted and he thought he would be sent overseas. As my mother said, he wanted to make sure I was committed before he left. She didn’t approve of that.
“Anyhow, I agreed to go to the supervisor at Jefferson Hospital. Prior to that, my classmates had been put out of the school because they were married. It just wasn’t allowed at that time. I said I couldn’t jeopardize my schooling, because I only had eight months left to go,” a talkative Mrs. Beam said as her husband enjoyed breakfast.
The supervisor, a kind woman, said she saw no reason in war times, as they were, that the couple couldn’t marry.
As it turned out, Beam was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years, but never was sent overseas.
Before their 70th anniversary, on June 21, 2021, Mrs. Beam wasn’t feeling well and ended up in the hospital for a few days, forcing the family to cancel a drive-by anniversary celebration planned at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church. But they celebrated on July 4, at the festive parade held every year with neighbors on their street, Oyster Bay Drive. Beam decorated his walker, and everyone wore red, white and blue as they wished the United States a nice birthday and the Beams a happy anniversary.
“They were sitting outside for that little parade,” said their daughter, Beth Sholtz of Durham, N.C., who was in Fenwick for the holiday.
“About 50 kids were there, all dressed up. My parents’ neighbors started that parade 25 years ago,” she said, adding that her mother and father were side by side, as is their custom.
“It takes a lot of patience to stay married 70 years. You have to overlook things. My husband — maybe he’d say, ‘Go deaf.’ ‘Turn a deaf ear to things,’” Mrs. Beam said.
“Keep your eyes on the Lord, for one thing. We’ve always had a strong faith, and that helps a lot when there are difficulties. I can’t say we had a lot of difficulties. We must have had a few, but it’s been a very wonderful life. My mother lived into her late 80s, and she lived at the beach here,” she said.
Her twin sister, Patricia, had a home across the street until her death a few years ago.
“My husband has never been a beach person,” Mrs. Beam continued. “When he would go to the beach, they would all start to clap. Harold was coming over the dunes,” she said.
They have found enjoyment in other endeavors, especially raising their four children, Karin Beam of Windsor, Calif.; Sholtz; Eric Beam of Ocean View, who owns a State Farm insurance business; and Mark Beam of Fenwick Island, who runs Beam Construction. There are 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one more great-grandchild on the way.
Barbara and Harold Beam were featured in the Coastal Point during the coronavirus pandemic, for their dedication to playing Scrabble — a favorite family game — every day from March 2020 until April this year.
“I love it. I never get tired of it,” Mrs. Beam said.
“My two daughters and I, a granddaughter and my daughter’s daughter-in-law play. We have a lot of new words. My mother was quite a Scrabble player. We had a Scrabble dictionary, but we got rid of it. There were many, many little words, like two letters,” Mrs. Beam said.
Daughter Karin, at her parents’ home this week, said growing up with a sister, two brothers and eight cousins, all within seven years of each other’s ages, made for a remarkably enjoyable childhood.
“The best advice my parents ever gave me was to take a deep breath. Maintain your faith. It’s all about that, and keep moving forward with a smile on your face. Life is not going to be easy, but we are more blessed than 99.99 percent of other people,” she said.
“There is no secret. Just do it,” her father added.
“What was it about Mom that let you know she was the one? What was it about mom?” Karin asked her father, and he replied that he was comfortable with her and it felt right being together. “And we love our mother’s cooking.
“The key thing is faith. We all feel that way. That’s where we all are,” Karin Beam said.
Married in 1951, the Beams live in Fenwick Island year-round now. In 1990, Beam retired as a building estimator for the John B. Kelly firm in Philadelphia. John Kelly Jr. — actress Grace Kelly’s brother and an Olympic rower — took that over, Sholtz explained.
Her father started there as a brick layer.
His wife obtained her nursing license from Jefferson Hospital but didn’t work while the children were growing up. Later, they moved to Portsmouth, Va., then to Fenwick Island in 1990.
“They always had a home here — the home my grandfather and uncles and my father built,” Sholtz said.
“My parents were wonderful parents. We grew up in this house at the beach that, to get a shower, there was a tank on top of the roof. The only way to have hot water was if the sun was out. All of us had to get ready to go to the church.
“We grew up rich — rich in blessings. We grew up and we had everything we needed. It was amazing fun. My parents love the Lord most of all, and we were raised with a lot of faith. You can do anything you set your mind to, and God is in charge. It doesn’t matter what you have,” Sholtz said.
“Your blessings are not in what you have. Your blessings are in your connections with the Lord and with people. That is what they taught us.”