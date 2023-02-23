Wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the logo from the 1993 film “Poetic Justice,” Shamir Lambert stepped to the microphone in the Frankford fire hall and began to speak.
His voice gaining strength as he spoke, Lambert recited a portion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which King delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Lambert, 13, is an eighth-grader at Mariner Middle School. He has performed the speech, from memory, at similar events for several years and was invited to the Frankford event by Lower Sussex County NAACP President Lucinda Spence.
The program, held on Thursday, Feb. 16, was a collaboration between the Frankford Public Library, the Indian River High School Band and Choir, and the NAACP.
“An Evening Celebrating Black History” featured performances of a variety of musical pieces, starting with Indian River’s Concert Choir singing “Just Over the Way Where the Rainbow Fell,” in which Rosephanye Powell set Jack London’s prose to a lilting score.
The choir also performed “Walk Through the Streets of the City” by Undine Smith Moore, “Bonse Aba” by Victor C. Johnson and “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Rollo Dilworth.
Indian River’s Jazz Band chose four pieces showcasing a wide range of music by Black composers, beginning with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye.
Several soloists were in the spotlight during the band’s portion, including Shanyla Gaines and Connor Whitlock on “Backatown” by Trombone Shorty, Gaines again on “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, and Jake Long and Wyatt Snyder rounding out the program with a swinging rendition of “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder.
Each performance was introduced by a student who gave a short explanation of the origins and significance of the piece. Students chosen to introduce the music were Gabriel Young, Davy Lopez, Gina Garcia Perez, Jasmine Shaeffer, Estrella Ramos, Grason Howard, Connor Whitlock and Kaitlyn Johnson.
Students who performed in the special evening of music are members of Indian River’s Tri-M Music Honor Society, which is advised by Laura Carey, IR’s choir director.
In addition to events such as the Feb. 16 performance, Tri-M students this year have lent a hand in elementary school music classes, have directed and performed at Dickens Parlour Theatre in “Top of the World,” a play written by Selbyville Middle School music teacher Eric Tsavdar; and have volunteered at the ACTS thrift store and a Lord Baltimore Women’s Club event.
Concert Choir students performing in the celebratory event included Lindsay Brewster, Nicole Carter, Jackson Chandler, Sean Coldeira, Maxwell Fadden, Gina Garcia Perez, Madison King, Sara Labarias Veguillas, Cassidy Landis, Davy Lopez, Jasmine Schaeffer and Gabriel Young.
Jazz Band members performing included Amina Adkins, Landon Arauz, Tyler Bartholomew, Brian Cabrera Icte, Nicole Carter, Lucas De Los Rios, Maxwell Fadden, Daniel Faucett, Evan Forjan, Shanyla Gaines, Grason Howard, Kaitlyn Johnson, Ian Lewis, Jake Long, Nickolas Oneschuk, Wyatt Snyder, Emelia Welch, Caleb Willey, Emma White, Connor Whitlock, Isabella Wisniewski and Lexxine Zullo. The band is directed by DeAnna Zecchin.