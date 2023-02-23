The Indian River High School Music Department collaborates with the Frankford Public Library and the Lower Sussex County NAACP for 'An Evening Celebrating Black History' at the Frankford fire hall on Thursday, Feb. 16. Pictured, eighth-grader Shamir Lambert recites a portion of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech, while Indian River students prepare to perform a selection of music by Black composers from a traditional African folk song 'Bonse Aba' to current pop selections.