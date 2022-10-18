IMG_2162 DG Daniel Elkins shares his Goals with Lord Baltimore Lion Membeers Oct 5 2022 (1).JPG

Daniel Elkins shares his goals with Lord Baltimore Lions Club members.

At their Oct. 5 meeting, members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club welcomed District Governor Daniel Elkins and members of the District 22-D Lions Cabinet for their official annual visit. Elkins outlined his goals for the year and asked for the Lions to work with focus on growing membership, with the hope of expanding services to the citizens in local communities.

During his talk, he demonstrated strategies for reaching out to both present members and prospective Lions alike, to identify areas they are enthusiastic about and develop service projects to meet those passions. He acknowledged the accomplishments of the Lord Baltimore Lions and thanked members for their longterm service commitment to the community.

Daniel Elkins and Lion Bob Wisgirda, member chair, welcome new Lions Philip and Camille Miller.

During the visit, he inducted two new members, Lion Camille Miller and Lion Philip Miller, to the Lord Baltimore Lions Club. He also presented a chevron to Lion Alan King for his 40-year commitment and service as a Lion.

After completing his portion of the meeting, Elkins invited the Cabinet members attending, Vice District Gov. Tommy Lu, Cabinet Treasurer Gina Daniels, Administrative Assistant Jessica Graham and Zone Chair Tom Foster to offer brief comments.

Daniel Elkins holds imprint of his pin prepared by the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.

As cabinet members concluded their remarks, Lord Baltimore Lion Club President Janet Bauer presented Elkins with a donation for the Delaware Lions Foundation and a special framed imprint of the District Governor’s Service Pin that he designed for Service Year 2022-2023. The district governor and Cabinet members stayed for the entire meeting to learn about service projects planned by the Lord Baltimore Lions over the next year.

Daniel Elkins congratulates Lion Alan King with a chevron on his 40 years as a Lion

The Lord Baltimore Lions Club service area includes Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarkesville and Dagsboro. Adult men and women interested in serving the community who would like more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club can visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com. Visit their page on Facebook or contact Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com.