Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View were on the scene at the Bethany Beach Firecracker 5K Run/Walk, held on Sunday morning July 3. The club members worked both at the race check-in site at Harvest Tide Steakhouse on Garfield Parkway on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at the Bethany Beach bandstand and the 5K course on the morning of the race, from 6 to 8:30 a.m.
A total of 22 Lord Baltimore Lions Club members joined with other community volunteers to assist Multi-Focus Sports in presenting the community event to benefit the Bethany Beach Fourth of July Celebration. Registrations for the Firecracker 5K exceeded 1,100, and a total of 1,022 people from many different age groups participated and finished.
For information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit the website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com, or contact Lion President Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175 or Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com.