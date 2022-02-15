Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club took to the streets on Saturday, Feb. 12, to join in support of the Surfin Snowman 5-mile run and 2-mile walk to benefit the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Justin’s Beach House and Contractors for a Cause. The benefit was sponsored by Miken Builders and produced by Focus Multisports.
Although no Lions were seen running or even walking in the benefit, club members contributed by checking in the participants and providing race bibs, shirts, pre-race directions and encouragement as needed. The LBLC team checked in about 280 participants while working a volunteer shift from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Lions Tony Rinaudo arranged the opportunity, and Lion Bob Wisgirda organized the team of Lord Baltimore Lions Club race volunteers. Lions on hand to work the event included Lions Tim Smith, Karen Lucas, Bob Wisgirda, Jack and Janet Bauer, John and Pat Monahan, and King Lion Karl Gude.