The Lord Baltimore Lions Club has been participating in Cops & Goblins community event in Ocean View for several years. In addition to talking to the kids and answering questions about the Lions Club, members gave out treats.
“Like everyone else, we ran out near the end of the event,” acknowledged Lions representative Paul Bolton. “It was a great community event. The weather was good, and the kids had a great time.
“This year we are asking the community to help support the community services that we provide to the community, such as eye exams at local schools, and glasses, low-vision research, medical equipment for home use, supporting the Delaware Food Bank and feeding the local community through Mariner’s Methodist church, scholarships for students, Special Olympics, Eye Bank and scouting, to name a few.”
The club is selling raffle tickets again this year, but not for a new automobile, as is usually the case. This year, the raffle is for an adventure eating at seven different local restaurants. Raffle tickets cost $2, and the winner can win the gift certificates for all seven restaurants.
To purchase raffle tickets, stop by Hocker’s stores and on Route 26 on Saturdays or Sundays, Nov. 13 or 14, or Nov. 26 or 27, from 8 a.m. to noon. The drawing is on Dec. 15. For more information, visit https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/lordbaltimorede/.